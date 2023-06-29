‘Possible’ Trade Scenario Sees Seahawks Flip Speedy Playmaker to NFC Rival

The Seattle Seahawks could consider trading one of their young playmakers, according to one writer.

In his June 27 “summer shopping guide,” The Athletic’s Bo Wulf suggests Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge as a potential trade target for the Philadelphia Eagles. Wulf argues that Eskridge could be on the way out after two disappointing seasons. Furthermore, Seattle also used one of their first-round draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft on former Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“At 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, he has just 17 catches for 122 yards in two seasons and looks out of the picture after Seattle drafted Jaxon Smith-Njigba to complement DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett,” writes Wulf.

Why the Eagles Could Trade for Dee Eskridge

Wulf mentions how the Eagles could be interested in Eskridge because he’d likely be a cheap acquisition and due to his speed. The former Western Michigan product ran a 4.40 40-yard-dash at his Pro Day back in 2021. In other words, despite Eskridge’s lack of production, teams will be interested due to his sheer speed.

The Eagles’ top two receiver spots are locked in with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. They also feature returning veteran Quez Watkins and former Atlanta Falcons receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. However, the No. 3 spot is up for grabs, which could lead Philadelphia to making a trade for a receiver like Eskridge.

Why Seahawks Will Likely Move on From Dee Eskridge

Eskridge has failed to carve out a consistent receiving role over the course of his first two seasons in Seattle. Despite being a former second-round draft pick, Eskridge has been buried on the Seahawks’ depth chart and failed to beat out Seattle’s former slot receivers in Freddie Swann and Marquise Goodwinn over the past two seasons.

In fact, Eskridge is considered to be on the “hot seat,” according to USA Today’s Tim Weaver.

“The Seahawks have done extremely well in the last two NFL drafts, but their 2021 class is starting to go bad on the vine,” Weaver detailed on June 19, 2023. “Eskridge was their highest of only three picks that year and he has yet to establish a role for himself.”

Weaver then argues that Eskridge has no chance at earning the No. 3 job with Smith-Njigba in the equation. Eskridge would have to prove some value as a fourth option — maybe as a returner — in order to stick around for a third consecutive season in Seattle.

“With first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba coming in, Eskridge can forget about securing the team’s WR3 role behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf,” writes Weaver. “Now he will not only have to stay healthy (he’s missed 14 games in two years) but prove he offers something as a fourth option in order to stick around any longer than the length of his rookie contract.”

Eskridge technically serves as a kick returner for Seattle alongside DeeJay Dallas. However, with the de-emphasis on kick returns in the modern NFL — the league just passed a rule where returners can fair catch the ball inside the 25-yard-line — kick returners hold little value these days. Furthermore, Dallas serves as the Seahawks’ primary punt returner.

It’s worth noting that while Eskridge doesn’t have much returning experience in the NFL — nine total returns — he saw kick returning duties in college and once led all FBS players with 213 all-purpose yards per game during the 2020 season.

Eskridge has two years left on his rookie deal with roughly $3.5 million owed. If the Seahawks were to trade Eskridge, they would save $2.7 million over the next two seasons with the dead cap hit being under $900,000.