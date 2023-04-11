Seahawks $39 Million Star’s Cryptic ‘Big News’ Tweet Causes a Stir

The Seattle Seahawks seem to have a big move happening on the horizon and safety Quandre Diggs wants to be the one to break the news. On Tuesday, April 11, the three-time Pro Bowler sent out a cryptic tweet that even caught the attention of the team’s official Twitter account.

Diggs tweeted, “👀 got some big news coming soon!,” which got the Seahawks account to tweet, “👀 @qdiggs6 👀.”

Fans and analysts immediately went to work to try and figure out what Diggs was alluding to in his message. The 30-year-old signed a monster three-year, $39 million contract extension last offseason, so it’s highly unlikely the news is about himself.

So what is the eight-year NFL veteran talking about? While one man guessed, “Throwback jerseys?” several people believe he may be hyping up Poona Ford getting re-signed.

Ford, who’s started 63 games over the past four seasons, remains a free agent. As reported by SI‘s Daniel Flick, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said of the 5-11, 310-pound defensive interior lineman last month, “Hopefully we can keep talking. Really, we’d love to have (Ford) back. We need him to come back. So, we’re actively involved with that.” Last season, Ford recorded 35 tackles, three sacks, six tackles for a loss, and seven quarterback hits.

According to Spotrac.com, Ford’s market value is expected to earn him a three-year $27.8 million salary. “It’s an issue for us,” Seahawks general manager Schneider said of the nose tackle position. “We’re going to have to figure it out as we go along. Cash and cap, we’re pretty tapped out, so we have to be careful how we proceed.”

Flick surmised, “Thus, it may prove difficult to retain Ford – but Schneider and Carroll would certainly ‘love’ to get a deal done… and the latter feels like it’s a necessity entering next season.”

Is Diggs Foreshadowing Frank Clark’s Return?

Aside from Ford, several fans guessed that Diggs might be alluding to the return of edge Frank Clark, 29, who was released by the Kansas City Chiefs last month in order to clear up $21 million in cap space, per The Draft Network‘s Justin Melo.

During the 2022 NFL season, the two-time Super Bowl champion recorded five sacks, 39 total tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He added another 2.5 sacks in the postseason.

The former second-round pick from the 2015 NFL Draft spent the first four seasons of his career with the Seahawks before joining the Chiefs in 2019 and has been linked back to Seattle since his release. Schneider and Carroll “collaborated to draft Clark with their first selection in the 2015 NFL Draft,” Melo wrote. “Clark played an outstanding four seasons in Seattle before they failed to meet his asking price in a standoff that led to Clark being traded to the Chiefs. They hated to see Clark leave town. Clark and the Seahawks are now free to reunite at a more reasonable cost.”

Diggs Broke the News Regarding Bobby Wagner’s Return

After seeing Diggs’ cryptic tweet, one fan asked on Twitter, “Is this a breaking news situation from our star team insider?!” as the safety was the first person to reveal that superstar linebacker Bobby Wagner would be returning to Seattle last month.

In a series of tweets shared on March 25, Diggs wrote, “According to my sources future hall of famer LB Bobby Wagner has agreed to terms to return home to the Seattle Seahawks… Seahawks fill a huge need in the middle of their defense! Reported by @qdiggs6 12’s rejoice!! Make sure y’all know I reported that first! @AdamSchefter @RapSheet.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport acquiesced. He tweeted to Diggs, “Lol I hit that RT. Took the L like a champ.” According to OvertheCap.com, Wagned signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal to return to Seattle and play his 12th season the NFL.