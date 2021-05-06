Richard Sherman Breaks Silence on Seahawks Rumors

Legion of Boom co-founder Richard Sherman is a free agent and is not ruling out a possible return to the Seattle Seahawks. During an interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Sherman listed the Seahawks as one of four teams he has had free-agent discussions with this offseason.

“It’s on pause,” Sherman explained. “I got to wait through this draft process. Obviously, in the first round, a lot of teams got corners. Some teams didn’t get the corners they wanted. I think once this draft process completes, my phone will ring a little more with people who expected to get a guy and didn’t get the guy they wanted. I’m not as in control as I was. You know, at 33, it doesn’t matter what you put on tape. It’s like, ah, father time is undefeated, we’re going to go with the young guy. It doesn’t matter what accolades you have, what you put on tape, the numbers. It’s just age sometimes. So, I just got to continue to stay in shape, continue to stay ready. Obviously, a return to San Francisco isn’t out of the cards. I’ve had conversations with Seattle. I’ve had conversations with the Saints, the Raiders. We just got to wait to see how things play out I’m being patient and doing everything I can.”

Sherman Is Open to a Return to the Seahawks

Both the Seahawks and Sherman have publicly discussed a potential reunion in recent days. Sherman admitted he would like to return to Seattle, but it sounds like it would be later in the offseason if he does rejoin the Seahawks.

“I spend my entire offseason in Seattle,” Sherman said on ESPN, per Pro Football Talk. “It’s where I live. It’s where my family is. So it’s never out of the cards. Pete and I have had conversations throughout the offseason and everything needs to shake out right. They’re still figuring things out, I’m still figuring things out.”

Carroll on Adding Sherman: ‘That’s Not One of Our Thoughts Right Now’

Sherman played in just five games last season for the 49ers as he battled a calf injury. The corner played a key role in the Niners’ Super Bowl appearance during the 2019 season. Sherman had three interceptions, 11 pass deflections, 61 tackles and a touchdown in 15 starts for the 49ers in 2019.

Sherman sounded a bit more optimistic about his chances to land with the Seahawks than Pete Carroll. The Seahawks coach admitted he is not expecting Sherman to sign with the team but stopped short of ruling out the possibility.

“I’m just going along with the conversation right now,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “That’s not one of our thoughts right now that we’re going out and getting another guy at this spot. But we’re going to keep looking. We’re not going to stop looking. We’re going to compete. In that sense, I leave everything open and that’s just one of them. Go ahead and do whatever you want with it, but that’s where it is.”

Few of the Seahawks’ position groups had as much changeover as the cornerback group this offseason. The Seahawks’ top corner Shaquill Griffin joined the Jaguars in free agency, while Seattle added ex-49er Ahkello Witherspoon. Seattle also selected Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown in the draft. If the price is right, Sherman could fill a potential starting role opposite DJ Reed.