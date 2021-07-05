5x Pro Bowler ‘Open’ to Signing with Seahawks, Says Insider

Rumors of Richard Sherman potentially returning to the Seattle Seahawks continue to swirl as the five-time Pro Bowler remains on the free-agent market. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sherman is “open” to re-signing with the Seahawks but is looking for a “decent contract.”

“I’m told that this is not off the table, that Sherman is still open to returning to the Legion of Boom, or what remains of it,” Fowler noted on SportsCenter, via Bleacher Report. “He makes a home on the West Coast, still has a home in Seattle, most people think he’d like to still play on the West Coast and Seattle needs cornerback help. Nothing’s working right now, but maybe closer to training camp something could shake out. Seattle needs to figure out the [Jamal] Adams money allocation before they take resources elsewhere, because a guy like Sherman, he’s not going to take the minimum. This is a high-caliber player that would need a decent contract.”

Both Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar departed in free agency leaving a void at cornerback for the Seahawks. It will be worth watching to see if the Seahawks make a late move if Sherman remains unsigned once training camp kicks off at the end of July.

The Seahawks Are ‘Always Open’ to Sherman Returning to Seattle, Says Carroll

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about a potential reunion during the team’s draft press conferences. Carroll left the door open for the team to re-sign Sherman, but admitted it was not in the team’s plans for now.

“We’re always open,” Carroll noted in May, per Seahawks.com. “I’ve talked to Sherm quite a few times over the offseason. We have stayed in contact. He’s out there and I know he’s thinking about it. He’s looking for an opportunity. I saw where he said there’s three or four teams that he’s considering. We’ll see what happens but he’s been a great player and he’s still got some ball left in him I’m sure. At this point, we’re going to clear through this day and figure out what happens with the [rookies] coming up and we’ll see where it sits later on.”

Sherman Wants to ‘Get to a Team That’s Competing for a Championship’

Carroll went on to say that adding another corner was not in the plans but will “leave everything open.” Both Carroll and Seahawks general manager John Schneider indicated there was no bad blood between Sherman and the team.

“I’m just going along with the conversation right now,” Carroll added. “That’s not one of our thoughts right now that we’re going out and getting another guy at this spot. But we’re going to keep looking. We’re not going to stop looking. We’re going to compete. In that sense, I leave everything open and that’s just one of them. Go ahead and do whatever you want with it, but that’s where it is.”

Sherman played in just five games last season for the Niners as a calf injury derailed much of 2020 for the corner. The former Seahawk is just one year removed from a Pro Bowl season where Sherman posted three interceptions, 11 pass deflections and 61 tackles as the 49ers made the Super Bowl. During a June interview with Bloomberg, Sherman indicated he is waiting to sign with a contender.

“I want to get to a team that’s competing for a championship, so that’s what I’m focused on and waiting for a right opportunity,” Sherman said. “When it comes, that’s where I’ll be.”