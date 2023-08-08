Seahawks CB Officially Changes Name Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

The Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen made a name for himself his rookie season, earning Pro Bowl honors his first year in the NFL, however, he’s now officially changing it.

After fans and analysts noticed a switch on the Seahawks’ official roster list, the Seahawks’ fifth-round pick from the 2022 NFL draft confirmed he will go by “Riq” from here on out.

The cornerback formerly known as Tariq Woolen is now going by Riq Woolen. That’s what’s listed on the Seahawks’ roster. Why the change? “Because all my friends call me Riq and it was just kind of cool, so I was like, OK, say less.” pic.twitter.com/thERfxgJ1z — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 8, 2023

Woolen confirmed the change was permanent while speaking to reporters on Monday, August 8. As for the reason behind the switch, “‘Cause all my friends call me Riq, and it’s kind of cool,” he said, noting that shortened name has been approved by mother, Nola Woolen.

“She calls me Riq, that’s what my family calls me, that’s what my friends call me,” he added.

Woolen, who finished third in voting for the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, has been rocking a massive iced-out “Riq” necklace since before he played his first game at Lumen Field. Since Riq was already his nickname, Woolen’s teammates and coaches shouldn’t have any problems with the switch.

Riq Woolen Wants to Prove He’s ‘The Best CB in the NFL’

While Woolen was only recently activated off the PUP list (physically unable to perform) after hurting his knee while simply walking on the field during OTAs in May, the 24-year-old doesn’t believe the offseason surgery will hold him back once the season starts.

“I’ve been taking it patiently, I know when the time comes it’ll be time for me to be back out there,” he said. “So far, I’ve been taking all the mental reps I can, and just doing whatever the coaching staff and training staff have been telling me to do, so that way I can come back healthy and come back at the right time.”

“I’m still working back to normal, but I feel amazing,” he continued. “I feel like myself again, and I’ve been working on getting my leg strong again.”

#Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen, who underwent knee surgery, has passed his physical and is being removed from the PUP list. He's on the practice field today. pic.twitter.com/dbqHJkTvgU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 6, 2023

The UTSA alum, who tied the NFL’s lead for most interceptions recorded by a rookie (6) last season, is looking to have an even bigger sophomore year.

“Honestly, I felt like last year, people didn’t think I could play in this league, or they would have thought I was a special teams guy, but I felt like I have proved that to them,” Woolen said. “But also this season, I want to prove to myself that I’m the best corner in NFL, and I feel like I am one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.”

Riq Woolen Commented on the Competitive Position Battle at Cornerback

DK Metcalf vs Michael Jackson Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs Coby Bryant Tyler Lockett vs Tre Brown The Seahawks’ top 3 WRs vs who’s been their starting CBs and primary nickel DB so far in training camp. Playing cornerback in the NFL is one of the most difficult tasks in sports. pic.twitter.com/cK9EILcPCp — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 1, 2023



With Woolen continuing his rehab, the battle at the cornerback position has been intense. Tre Brown and Mike Jackson have been taking first-team reps at the outside corners while the Seahawks’ No. 5 overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft, Devon Witherspoon, has been practicing in the nickel slot. Last season’s primary nickel, Coby Bryant, has been taking reps at safety.

Woolen’s had a front-row seat to the battle and loves what he sees. “Them boys are balling, man,” he said. “I’m happy to see them out there balling. I feel like with this team, in this league, there shouldn’t be a drop-off. It showed today and it’s been showing all through camp that these guys have been doing a great job and have been balling all through camp.”

While it’s unclear when the 6-foot-4, 205-pound corner will be back to 100%, whenever that does happen, he will be the starting right corner, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Sunday, August 6. “He’s been a starter and he earned it,” Carroll said.