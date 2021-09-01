Seahawks Bring Back Former 1st-Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks have set the initial practice squad roster. The NFC West team made several moves after passing the 53-man roster deadline and kept some potential contributors in the building, starting with defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche.

The former first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft (Cardinals) spent all of training camp with the Seahawks, but he did not appear in any of the three preseason games while dealing with a lingering injury. According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Nkemdiche “tweaked something” during training camp, leading to him missing time, as well as his release ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline.

While he did not land a spot on the active roster, Nkemdiche will remain with the Seahawks for the foreseeable future. He will continue working with the coaching staff and will remain available in case the team needs to elevate him for any number of reasons.

Here is a look at the 14 players the Seahawks added to the 16-man practice squad. However, only 13 count towards the roster limit. The team received an exemption for German linebacker Aaron Donkor through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

Practice Squad Signings 2021

POSITION PLAYER DT Robert Nkemdiche DT Myles Adams WR Penny Hart WR Aaron Fuller LB Aaron Donkor G Greg Eiland DT Jarrod Hewitt RB Josh Johnson WR Cade Johnson G Pier-Olivier Lestage TE Tyler Mabry CB John Reid LB Jon Rhattigan WR Cody Thompson

Josh Johnson started the preseason quietly while fighting for snaps with Alex Collins and Rashaad Penny. He only rushed three times for 11 yards against the Raiders but then led the team with 10 touches against the Broncos. Johnson rushed nine times for 30 yards and caught one pass for another seven.

The rookie from Louisiana-Monroe capped off his preseason schedule with his best game yet. He rushed 11 times for 33 yards against the Chargers and caught three passes for 17 yards en route to the 27-0 victory. He did not make the final roster due to Collins and DeeJay Dallas each making their own cases for spots, but he will continue to prepare and wait for his opportunity.

The Seahawks Move Forward With 4 Wide Receivers

When the Seahawks released the list of waived players, the team confirmed that there would only be four wide receivers on the active roster. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett headline the list. Rookie D’Wayne Eskridge and second-year receiver Freddie Swain will serve as extra options for quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks will aim to keep all four receivers healthy and productive during the 2021-22 NFL season but will have extra options waiting in the wings. The Seahawks signed four wide receivers to the practice squad after waiving several players.

Penny Hart has some experience considering that he appeared in 13 games during his rookie season (2020) and caught one pass for three yards. He added another reception for 11 yards during the 2021 preseason while fighting for snaps.

The three other receivers on the practice squad are Cade Johnson, Cody Thompson, and Aaron Fuller. All three men put in considerable work during the preseason and training camp, with Johnson registering the most receptions. He caught seven passes over the three-game stretch for 72 yards. Now he will wait for opportunities during the 2021 season.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Bolster Defense With Cornerback Trade