Seahawks Release Former Highly Touted Receiver & Speedy Playmaker

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver group will look distinctly different when Week 1 kicks off against the Denver Broncos. Just weeks after pulling off a trade with the Eagles for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, the former highly touted wideout was among the Seahawks’ notable roster cuts. Seattle also released speedy rookie receiver Bo Melton, Freddie Swain former Washington standout Aaron Fuller.

Philadelphia selected Arcega-Whiteside with the No. 57 overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft. Despite being one of the top receiver prospects in the 2019 draft, the physical playmaker has struggled to establish himself as an NFL wideout.

Arcega-Whiteside posted 16 receptions for 290 yards and a touchdown during his three seasons with the Eagles. Philadelphia attempted to move the former Stanford standout receiver to tight end prior to making the trade with Seattle.

Melton was an intriguing prospect who the Seahawks selected in the seventh round with the No. 229 overall pick. Like most seventh round picks, Melton faced long odds to make the final roster but his blazing fast 4.34-second 40-yard dash showed the playmaker had the elite speed needed to potentially make some noise. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll hinted that the team is hoping to bring back the rookie receiver.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Carroll on Arcega-Whiteside: ‘This Is a Guy We Liked Coming Out’

Play

Stanford WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside Career Highlights ᴴᴰ Follow JBP on IG: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/ScottTakade Follow me on Instagram: instagram.com/scotttakade/ Follow JBP on Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Like JBP on Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Stanford WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside Senior 6’2 225 lbs Arcega-Whiteside is a great overall receiver, but he definitely makes his biggest impact within the red zone.… 2019-04-26T21:13:20Z

The Seahawks have a track record of taking a chance on former high-level prospects like Arcega-Whiteside. After the trade, Carroll detailed why the team made a move to acquire the former Eagles playmaker.

“This is a guy we really liked coming out (in the draft)” Carroll explained during an August 16 press conference. “He’s an aggressive catcher, contested catch guy was really what we liked about him. He’s so strong and physical and all that.

“He made a lot of big plays, was a real go-to guy in the program at Stanford. And he’s unique. He’s a big strong kid. He was 225 (pounds) coming out, he’s like 230 right now. He was playing some tight end even for them, which we like all of that just that diversity. I’m always looking for unique guys, and this guy brings something possibly unique.”

The Seahawks Could Look to Re-Sign Arcega-Whiteside to the Practice Squad

The Seahawks moved defensive back Ugo Amadi to the Eagles in the trade and the corner was later dealt to the Titans. As ESPN’s Brady Henderson detailed, the Seahawks were planning to release Amadi, so it was a low-risk move.

“The Seahawks acquired Arcega-Whiteside for a player they were about to cut in Ugo Amadi,” Henderson tweeted on August 30. “So they didn’t lose anything in that trade.”

It will be worth watching to see if the Seahawks attempt to re-sign Arcega-Whiteside to the team’s practice squad. The wideout would need to clear waivers for the Seahawks to have a chance at re-signing the playmaker.

“Ugo Amadi made Tennessee’s roster, listed as a cornerback,” The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta detailed on Twitter. “WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who Seattle got in return, did not make the Seahawks roster. But he could be a practice squad candidate. We’ll find out tomorrow on that. Seattle, though, planned to cut Amadi if not traded.”