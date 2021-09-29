Seahawks Cut Quarterback, Make Decision on Robert Nkemdiche’s Future

The Seattle Seahawks have released quarterback Jake Luton in a move that opened up a spot on the active roster to sign pass rusher Robert Nkemdiche. The defensive lineman had been on the team’s practice squad, but the Seahawks already used their two call-ups for the former first-round pick. For Nkemdiche to be on the active roster, the Seahawks had to sign him to a new deal since they were unable to move him up again from the practice squad.

In addition to Luton, Seattle released three practice squad players: receiver Connor Wedington, receiver De’Quan Hampton and tight end Michael Jacobson. The Seahawks had been carrying three quarterbacks on the roster throughout training camp, a step away from their typical method of leaving Geno Smith as the only backup behind Russell Wilson.

During training camp, the Seahawks started with Sean Mannion as the team’s third quarterback before releasing the veteran in favor of the former Jaguars signal-caller. Luton grew up in nearby Marysville and expressed excitement to be with the Seahawks.

“I remember being with my buddies and coming down to Seattle and having a blast,” Luton explained, per Seahawks.com. “Remembering the excitement, I hope we can do that again… We watched it up there (in Marysville). We were 17. We watched it at my buddy’s house, the game was a blowout, so third quarter we were like, ‘Let’s go’. We came down to Seattle. We came down and experienced it. I just remember how awesome that was.”

The Seahawks Could Re-Sign Luton to the Practice Squad

Luton’s tenure with the Seahawks may not be over as the team could re-sign the quarterback to the practice squad if he passes through waivers unclaimed. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell expects the Seahawks to do exactly that as long as Luton does not get claimed.

“Official NFL transactions: Seahawks waive QB Jake Luton, which finally answers why they have been carrying 3 QBs on the active roster,” Bell tweeted. “Look for Luton to go on PS. Clears a space they may immediately use to sign DT Robert Nkemdiche, who is out of practice-squad promotions.”

Carroll on Nkemdiche: ‘He’s Played Good, Hard Football’

Prior to making the move official, Pete Carroll praised Nkemdiche during his weekly press conference. Nkemdiche played 41% of the defensive snaps in Week 2 and saw even more playing time against the Vikings with 59% of the plays.

“Yeah, he’s a guy that we have to consider, how to work that, as well,” Carroll told reporters on September 27. “And he’s played good, hard football. It’s good to see him back [after missing] a year or so, he’s working his way back in, but he’s playing real hard and playing the scheme fine. So, he can help us.”

The release of the three practice squad players indicates there are more roster moves ahead for the Seahawks. Seattle’s secondary continues to be under scrutiny after the Vikings offense had a dominant performance through the air in Week 3. It would not be a surprise if the Seahawks added a few corners to their practice squad to fill the open spots.