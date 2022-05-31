Seahawks Are a Fit for 5-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks still have a few available options to improve their roster heading into the upcoming season with several veteran stars remaining in free agency. The Seahawks have been linked to Ndamukong Suh throughout his career and the five-time Pro Bowler is once again available.

Suh is still a free agent and signs are increasingly pointing to a breakup with the Buccaneers given his availability. The Seahawks could use an additional veteran to add to the middle of the defensive line for 2022. Seattle is expected to lean on Poona Ford, Quinton Jefferson, Al Woods and Bryan Mone for the majority of snaps at the tackle spots this season.

Suh may no longer be playing at a Pro Bowl level but can still be a key part of a defensive line rotation. The veteran also has some position flexibility allowing the Seahawks to potentially mix in snaps at defensive end as well.

The defender notched 27 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, six sacks and a fumble recovery for the Bucs in 2021. Even more impressive is Suh played in all 17 games for Tampa Bay, and the defensive tackle has an insane consecutive games streak going as the imposing defensive tackle has not missed a contest since the 2011 season.

Suh earned a dismal 49.4 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2021 but scored a much higher 61.8 in 2020. The defender performed better during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run posting six sacks, 44 tackles, 19 quarterback hits and a forced fumble during the 2020 season.

The Seahawks Were Linked to Suh in 2018

A move back to the Pacific Northwest would be somewhat familiar to Suh, who is originally from Portland, Oregon. Back in 2018, the Seahawks expressed an interest in adding Suh after he was released by the Dolphins.

“Ndamukong Suh tells me he had a great phone conversation with Pete Carroll last night and that there is tangible interest between both parties,” Boardroom’s Jordan Schultz tweeted on March 15, 2018. “The Seahawks are very excited about Suh — who has a host of potential suitors — given how dominant and disruptive he is.”

The Browns, Raiders & Bucs Have All Pursued Suh in Free Agency: Report

Despite remaining unsigned, multiple NFL teams have been in the mix to add Suh for 2022. Suh played on a one-year, $9 million contract in 2021 but likely can be signed on a more affordable deal for the upcoming season. The Raiders, Browns and Buccaneers are all teams who have pursued Suh this offseason, per 247Sports’ Brad Stainbrook.

“The Browns have had interest in five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh at times this offseason,” Stainbrook wrote on May 15. “The Browns, Raiders, and Buccaneers are teams in the mix for Suh, a league source told TheOBR.com.”

Seattle has an estimated $12.4 million of remaining cap space, per Spotrac, which is plenty of room to sign Suh and additional players. Heading into free agency, PFF projected Suh would sign a one-year, $5 million deal.

Stainbrook provided a May 31 update noting that the Browns have “backed off” in their pursuit of Suh.

“Source: Bucs and Raiders still in on DT Ndamukong Suh,” Stainbrook tweeted. “Talks are ongoing with Las Vegas, while Tampa Bay will let all the options die down first. Browns have backed off.”