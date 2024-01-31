Seahawks Linked to Former Champion QB as Mike MacDonald’s 1st Hire

The Seattle Seahawks finally have their next head coach in former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. The next question is who Macdonald will hire as his defensive and offensive coordinators.

Given Macdonald’s a defensive-minded coach, all eyes are on who he will bring in to be the Seahawks offensive coordinator. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported that Ravens assistant Tee Martin is among the early candidates to land the role.

“Two names I’ve heard since Macdonald news broke for #Seahawks offensive/defensive coordinator spots: Tee Martin and Zachary Orr,” Smith detailed in a January 31, 2024 message on X.



Potential Seattle Seahawks Coach Tee Martin Led Tennessee to a National Championship as Star QB

What would Martin bring to the Seahawks offense? Martin is a former star player who led the Tennessee Volunteers to a national championship, going on to have stints with the Steelers and Raiders.

Martin is the current Ravens quarterback coach who worked with Lamar Jackson in what is expected to be an MVP season from the star. The coach would have a chance to lead Geno Smith, or potentially another quarterback if Macdonald pushes the front office to go in a different direction. Prior to joining the Baltimore staff, Martin had 15 years of prior coaching experience.

“Personally, I’m all-in on the idea of Tee Martin moving from Baltimore with Macdonald as Seahawks offensive coordinator,” Smith noted on X. “I think he and Geno Smith would be a great pairing.”

Seahawks Rumors: New Head Coach Mike Macdonald Was Seattle’s Top Candidate

It is quite a change for the Seahawks going from Pete Carroll (72) to the 36-year-old Macdonald. He now becomes the youngest head coach in the NFL. Macdonald also has experience as Michigan’s defensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh.

Despite plenty of buzz centered around Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the early indications are that Macdonald was the team’s top target. Seattle had to wait out Baltimore’s playoff run to be able to interview Macdonald.

“New Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has agreed to terms on a six-year deal to succeed Pete Carroll in Seattle,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said in a January 31 X message. “The whip-smart Ravens defensive coordinator impressed everyone through the process. And what the Seahawks had heard prompted them to wait for him during their search.”

It will be worth watching to see how Macdonald’s initial staff will shake out. Former Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron took the same role with the Chicago Bears. Likewise, former defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt will coach the Eagles defensive line in 2024.

“Currently looking at Baltimore’s staff for guys Mike Macdonald could bring with him to Seattle,” Seattle Sports’ Curtis Rodgers noted in a January 31 X message. “A couple of really interesting names on the offensive side: QB coach Tee Martin (was USC’s OC from 16-18) and RB coach Willie Taggart (former Oregon HC👀).”