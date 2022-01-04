Seahawks Break Silence on RB Rashaad Penny’s Uncertain Future

From a potential contract standpoint, Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is peaking at just the right time. Penny will hit free agency this offseason after the Seahawks declined the running back’s fifth-year option during the last offseason.

The former first-round pick has largely been underwhelming since arriving to the NFL as a highly-touted prospect out of San Diego State. Penny has battled multiple injuries throughout his career but closed the season as one of the best NFL rushers statistically over the final month.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently made it clear that he wants to re-sign Penny despite declining the fifth-year of his deal last offseason. Carroll had an interesting response when asked if Penny was back in the team’s plans for next season.

“I don’t think he was ever out of plans,” Carroll responded during his December 26 press conference after the Seahawks’ loss to the Bears. “We were just trying to get him back [healthy]. …I don’t even know where we are in that [his contract]. He looks really good. Yeah, he looks really good playing ball, and we need him on our team.”

Penny Could Command $3 Million Annually in Free Agency

Penny’s market will be very interesting for two key reasons: the rusher’s injury history and the overall declining value of running backs. Pro Football Network’s Ben Rolfe estimates that Penny could command a “potential contract of one or two years at around $1.5 to $3 million a season most likely.”

Rolfe sees the Seahawks’ NFC West rival Cardinals as a potential threat to sign Penny away from Seattle. The other potential landing spots for Penny on Rolfe’s list included the Falcons, Bills and Dolphins.



Penny Considered Retiring From the NFL as the RB Dealt With Multiple Injuries

Heading into Week 18, Penny has 96 carries for 559 yards and five touchdowns with the majority of this production coming in the last four games. Penny played in a total of 13 games during the previous two seasons combined. The Seahawks running back admitted he considered retiring from the NFL as he dealt with significant injuries.

“Mentally [an] emotional rollercoaster. I mean days where you just be like, should I continue to play football?” Penny revealed during a December 12 press conference. “And then other days where you just be like, I got to go in and do what’s best for me. Man, it’s been hard, you know, hamstring strains, calf strains, but I just put my head down and I just kept moving forward. And you know, I think that’s enough.

“That’s advice to anybody who’s in the league and battling injuries and it’s not going the way you really want it to go, but just keep putting your head down and just keep moving forward. The next day is always a new, brighter day and that’s how I always look at things.”

With the team’s RB1 Chris Carson coming off significant neck surgery, the Seahawks must address the position this offseason even if Penny re-signs with Seattle. Yet, Penny could have every opportunity to compete to be the team’s lead back in 2022 if the two sides are able to reach a new deal this offseason.