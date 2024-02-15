Seahawks Predicted to Land Potential $92 Million Pro Bowler From Ravens

The Seattle Seahawks have been frequently mentioned as a potential landing spot for Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. The rumors have intensified since the Seahawks hired former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

With Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks both hitting free agency, there could be room for Seattle to sign Queen. Bleacher Report’s Mitchel Milani predicts the Seahawks will sign Queen in Macdonald’s first major move since joining Seattle.

“The middle of their defense could use work,” Milani detailed in a February 14, 2024 Bleacher Report live stream. “I think Patrick Queen comes in, he’s familiar with the system.

“Could immediately contribute, immediately lead the way. Become a leader for Mike Macdonald on his side of the ball. It makes a lot of sense. It’s a good fit.”

Potential Seattle Seahawks Target Patrick Queen Is Projected to Land a 5-Year, $92 Million Deal

Brooks will forever be linked to Queen as the Seahawks opted to use the No. 27 pick in the 2020 NFL draft on the defender. Seattle selected Brooks one pick ahead of Queen who the Ravens drafted at No. 28.

Could the Seahawks try to pair both together given the linebackers are free agents? Queen could come with a hefty price tag in the coming months.

Spotrac projects Queen’s market value to be a five-year, $92.6 million deal. This would give the defender an average annual salary of $18.5 million, a high number for a linebacker in today’s NFL. Queen just completed a four-year, $12.1 million rookie contract.

Seahawks Rumors: Patrick Queen’s Projected Market Value Is Double Jordyn Brooks’ Estimate

For comparison, Queen is projected to make more than double the money of Brooks on his next deal. Spotrac projects Brooks’ market value to be a four-year, $45.3 million contract.

Should there be this large of a financial gap between the two players? Queen is coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance in Baltimore. The Seahawks may want to see how Brooks performs in Macdonald’s new system.

Queen notched a career-high 133 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 6 quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, 6 pass deflections, one interception and a force fumble in 17 starts last season. One of the remarkable stats for Queen is the defender has not missed a game in his four NFL seasons, starting every contest for the Ravens.

Patrick Queen on Mike Macdonald: ‘The Best Candidate Out There’

Could Queen be open to following Macdonald to Seattle? The linebacker gushed about Macdonald when asked about the coach’s future prior to him joining the Seahawks.

“I think he is the best candidate out there right now,” Queen told reporters on January 29. “I don’t think nobody does [it] like him. Nobody cares like him. Nobody will do what he does. He will not rest until he has everything right.

“So, whoever gets him, if he leaves, probably’s getting like the best candidate out there,” Queen added. “The guy’s all-around just the best person I’ve ever been around. Coach wise, person wise and just he really cares. He truly cares about the players, the people around the organization and the fans.”