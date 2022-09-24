Seahawks Pursue Former $53 Million Pro Bowler Prior to Falcons Matchup

The Seattle Seahawks hosted three players for a September 23, 2022 tryout prior to the team’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. Longtime Browns linebacker Joe Schobert headlined the group along with former Vikings defender Blake Lynch and ex-Cardinals center Marcus Henry.

Schobert was once one of the top linebackers in the NFL making the Pro Bowl in 2017 after posting a career-high 144 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles during his 16 starts. After spending his first four seasons with the Browns, Schobert signed a five-year, $53.7 million contract with the Jaguars in 2020.

One of Jacksonville’s first moves during Urban Meyer’s brief stint in 2021 was trading Schobert to the Steelers. The veteran linebacker notched 112 tackles, six pass deflections and an interception during his 16 appearances last season for Pittsburgh. The Steelers released Schobert in March after the team agreed to terms with linebacker Myles Jack.

Hurtt on Seahawks Defense vs. 49ers: ‘Just a Horror Show of Errors’

After a strong start to the season against the Broncos, the Seahawks defense struggled against the 49ers giving up 27 points. Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt described the unit’s first half performance against the Niners as a “horror show of errors.”

“Just obviously the first half, really poor and going through those changes,” Hurtt explained during a September 21 press conference. “And obviously, just a horror show of errors, but then the second half when we hit halftime, to be able to go in make the corrections where we needed to. Identify to the guys where the issues were, where the mistakes were made and take ownership of that. And in the second half, [be] more consistent with those things and doing right from down to down.”

Adams Is Expected to Miss the Entire 2022 Season

Pete Carroll with an update on Jamal Adams. pic.twitter.com/iy0iZ52LEa — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 21, 2022

The Seahawks received bad news with star safety Jamal Adams expected to miss the entire season after sustaining a torn quad against the Broncos in Week 1. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll revealed that Adams’ surgery was a success but did not provide an update on the former Pro Bowler’s return timeline.

“The surgery went well and he’s resting at home, going to be there for a while to just begin his rehab,” Carroll told reporters on September 21. “But everybody sounds pleased that it worked out okay.”

The defense may have room for improvement, but the Seahawks’ biggest concern is getting the offense going. Seattle’s lone touchdown against San Francisco came on special teams when a blocked kick was returned for a touchdown. Carroll admitted the offense needed to “make more things happen” moving forward.

“We have to do everything better,” Carroll said of the team’s offensive struggles during a September 18 postgame press conference. “We have to run the ball with some consistency. We actually protected pretty well early in the game, for the first three quarters, I guess.

“We just gotta make more things happen. But I think it’s most connected to [having] to fit it off what we’re doing with the running game and make the passing game come to life off the [play-action passes] and stuff that really didn’t even show today.”