Seahawks Predicted to Release Star Playmaker & Newly-Signed Speedster

The Seattle Seahawks face some difficult roster decisions when the team ultimately has to finalize their final 53 players heading into Week 1. ESPN’s Brady Henderson projects several key players will be released by the Seahawks.

Among Henderson’s most notable predicted cuts are star running back Chris Carson and speedy wideout Marquise Goodwin. The Seahawks insider labeled Carson’s football future as “more doubtful than questionable.” The ESPN projections have Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas joining Rashaad Penny along with Ken Walker III as the four running backs who will make the final roster.

“Between the nature of his injury and what Carroll has said about it, Carson’s status is sounding more doubtful than questionable,” Henderson wrote on June 21, 2022. “For now, Penny is in the driver’s seat to be the primary back after finishing last season on a tear and returning on a one-year deal. But he has a long injury history and a second-round pick in Walker vying for a share of the early-down work. Homer and Dallas are virtual locks because of what they provide on special teams and in change-of-pace backfield roles.”

Goodwin Ran a 4.27-Second 40 Time

Seattle just signed Goodwin in May, but the former Niners receiver may not make the final 53-man roster. There is a heated competition developing among the wideouts fighting for the final few spots. Henderson predicts rookie Bo Melton, who flashed during minicamp, Penny Hart and Freddie Swain will beat out Goodwin at receiver.

After spending the previous three seasons with the Niners, Goodwin played 14 games last year for the Bears notching 20 receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown. Goodwin is one of the fastest receivers in the NFL running a 4.27-second 40 time at the 2013 NFL combine.

Carson: ‘I See Myself Playing Until I Feel Like Stopping’

During an exclusive June 10 interview with Heavy.com, Carson revealed that there is no timeline for his return as he continues to rehab from offseason neck surgery. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll remarked after minicamp that Carson had not been cleared for football activities despite the team having some hope that he would be able to participate in portions of the offseason workouts. Carson squashed rumors that he plans to retire, indicating that he is working towards playing in 2022.

“Oh, we still going right now,” Carson said. “I see myself playing until I feel like stopping. My mindset is never to give up. So, I’m staying positive like I said, and continue to fight and get back onto the field.

“…Not trying to rush it, I’m just trying to take it one day at a time. Just keep rehabbing, keep getting better. Keep building strength and then go from there. But like I said, there’s no timeline for me.”

Carson signed a two-year, $10.4 million contract with the Seahawks last offseason and is slated to have a $4.5 million salary in 2022. There is a slight chance that the Seahawks could release Carson and re-sign the veteran back at a lower salary. Carson’s future will have the most scrutiny of any Seahawks player heading into training camp.