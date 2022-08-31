Seahawks Add ‘Popular’ Pass Rusher & Speedy Ex-Jets Defender: Report

The Seattle Seahawks made two successful waiver claims by adding former Carolina Panthers pass rusher Darryl Johnson and ex-New York Jets corner Isaiah Dunn, per the NFL transaction wire. The two moves mean the Seahawks will need to make additional roster cuts or place players on injured reserve to make room for the new defenders. Johnson’s presence is particularly intriguing as the defensive end was a “popular waiver claim,” per Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.

“Seahawks claimed DE Darryl Johnson off waivers from the Panthers,” Kyed tweeted on August 31, 2022. “Johnson was expected to be a popular waiver claim.”

After spending his first two seasons with the Bills, Johnson played three games last season for the Panthers. Johnson earned a 70.6 grade from Pro Football Focus for his preseason play with Carolina.

Baker Mayfield with a bad pass under pressure. Darryl Johnson INT. pic.twitter.com/1RB3XV6qkx — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 30, 2022

Dunn Signed a Record-Breaking Contract With Jets as an Undrafted Corner in 2021

#Jets HC Robert Saleh praised CB Isaiah Dunn (@isaiahdunnnnn), ‘he has been very sticky in coverage throughout #JetsCamp’ + ‘he’s bigger & stronger than he was a year ago’ + ‘you love the direction he has been going in’ 📈 : 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight @BeaverFootball pic.twitter.com/enCgERDXzc — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 18, 2022

Dunn displayed elite speed during the 2021 NFL combine running a 4.38-second time in the 40-yard dash. The athletic corner played 12 games last season for the Jets notching eight tackles and two pass deflections during his 12 games. Dunn signed the most lucrative contract ever for an undrafted corner as the Jets inked the defensive back to a $185,000 deal following the 2021 draft, per Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

More roster moves are coming for the Seahawks to make room for their new players as well as fill out the team’s practice squad. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell noted that linebacker L.J. Collier is “likely” going to be placed on injured reserve as he continues to recover from an elbow injury. Seattle could also use more depth at inside linebacker, and it will be interesting to see how the Seahawks choose to address the position in the coming days.

Can Smith Hold Onto the Starting QB Spot for the Entire Season?

Geno Smith was able to secure the starting quarterback spot over Drew Lock, but it remains to be seen whether the veteran will be able to hold onto to the QB1 role throughout the season. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes the Seahawks are “open” for an additional quarterback move if an intriguing opportunity presents itself.

“In the end, as I understand it, Smith was consistently steadier, showed an ability to take care of the ball better and is still able to make all the throws,” Breer wrote on August 29. “Also, in the preseason games, Smith put the ball where it needed to be over and over again (something that was reflected in his PFF grade).

“And now? Well, with rookies likely to be key contributors at both tackle spots (Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas) and running back (Kenneth Walker III) having a veteran voice leading the huddle would make sense for more reasons than just what Smith brings to the table as a player. And, sure, if an opportunity to get another such quarterback comes along, I do think the Seahawks would be open to that.”