Seahawks a Top Contender for Rival’s 8-Time Pro Bowl Star, Says Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks need a major overhaul this offseason to get back to being one of the top teams in the NFC. The good news is the Seahawks will be among the NFL teams who have the most cap space with a projected $55.9 million to potentially spend in 2022, per Over the Cap.

How will the Seahawks best utilize this cap space to bolster their roster? Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson believes the Seahawks, Browns and Chiefs are the best fits for eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller.

“If the Seahawks decide to trade Russell Wilson, fire Pete Carroll, and embark on a total rebuild, Miller obviously isn’t going to sign with Seattle,” Robinson detailed on December 13. “But if the team keeps Wilson and plans on contending, they desperately need to do something about their pass rush.

“The Seahawks have posted only 21 sacks this season (third-worst in the NFL). Their 20.3% pressure rate is seventh-worst in the league. 2020 second-round pick Darrell Taylor has produced 6 sacks and played decently overall, but the rest of Seattle’s edge-rushing group needs reinforcements. If Seattle decides to make another run, Miller could be a great addition.”

The Seahawks Could Steal Miller Away From Their NFC West Rival

Not only would Miller be a solid addition, but it would get the star linebacker away from the Rams. The Rams traded second and third-round picks to the Broncos as part of the mid-season deal, a clear indication that the front office wants to keep Miller long-term.

Los Angeles already face cap challenges even without factoring in a new deal for Miller who is a free agent in 2022. Los Angeles is projected to be $1.2 million over the cap.

What would signing Miller potentially cost the Seahawks? Robinson estimated that Miller could land something in the two-year, $25 million range.

“But re-signing Miller will be extremely difficult,” Robinson noted. “Yes, reports have already surfaced indicating the Rams would like to extend Miller beyond 2021. But even at age 32, the veteran pass rusher should be able to garner $10-14 million annually. He could sign a deal similar to Jason Pierre-Paul’s two-year, $25 million contract with the Buccaneers. The Rams have less than $4 million in projected 2022 cap space and a long list of unrestricted free agents. Never count Los Angeles out, but retaining Miller will be a challenge.”

Russell Wilson has been vocal with his admiration of Miller throughout his career. During a September 2018 interview, Wilson labeled Miller as a “Hall of Fame guy.”

“You always try to know where Von Miller is when you got a guy like that,” Wilson said at the time, per USA Today. “He’s pretty special. He’s going to be a Hall of Fame guy. He’s a guy that can make every play, can do everything, it’s a tough matchup.”

It is a reasonable question to wonder what the Seahawks would be getting from the 32-year-old linebacker. Miller snapped his streak of five straight seasons with double-digit sacks in 2019 and missed all of 2020 with an injury. The star defender is still playing at a high level as his 86.6 grade from Pro Football Focus for this season shows.

Miller returned the favor calling Wilson “elite, the best of the best.” The Seahawks adding Miller could also boost Wilson’s happiness with the franchise, a topic that will once again be front and center this offseason.

“Russell is elite,” Miller noted in 2018, via USA Today. “Nobody likes playing Russell Wilson. He’s elite, best of the best. As a pass rusher, you want a guy that when you get to him and you touch him, he’ll lay down for you. Russell is the complete opposite. Nobody likes playing against Russell Wilson, this is going to be a tough one for us this weekend.”