Seahawks’ Former First-Round Pick Unrecognizable in New Photo [LOOK]

While the Seattle Seahawks former first-round pick from the 2010 NFL Draft, Russell Okung, hasn’t played an official snap in the league since 2020, the left tackle has not spent his retirement laying on the couch. In fact, Okung looks like he’s taken his diet and exercise regime to a whole new level.

On Sunday, April 9, Okung shared his first tweet since July 2021, posting a photo of his extreme weight loss. According to Pro Football Reference, the 6-foot-5 tackle weighed 305 pounds during his final season in the NFL, and now he appears to be half that size. Okung simply captioned the picture, “Reborn.”

Twitter strongly reacted to the Oklahoma State alum’s new physique and his sudden return to social media. One person tweeted, “Dang! Congrats RO. New man,” while another person quipped, “From football guard body to basketball guard body.”

FanSided editor Matty Schottenheimer tweeted, “Woah this is insane,” while one fan simply wrote, “Holy s***.”

Newly re-signed Seahawks star Bobby Wagner cheered on his former teammate and replied, “🔥🔥🔥.”

Okung Suffered With Injures & Health Problems

After six years in Seattle, the Super Bowl XLVII champ penned an essay in The Players Tribune entitled, “Betting on Myself,” and acted as his own agent before choosing to sign with the Denver Broncos.

In 2017, Okung went on to sign a four-year, $53 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. After two strong seasons with the Chargers, during which he earned an 81.0 grade from Pro Football Focus, and ranked seventh among left tackles, per ESPN, injuries and health problems halted his success.

Okung missed 10 games in 2019 with a pulmonary embolism due to blood clots, but a year later, was able to return to the field after being traded to the Carolina Panthers. However, Okung only made seven starts in Carolina due to a calf injury. Sports Illustrated‘s Schuyler Callihan wrote on February 20, 2021, “In the games he was available for, he really struggled. He allowed three sacks and committed four penalties (two holds, two false starts) in just 407 snaps. Carolina needs to get younger and have a more durable offensive line. Bringing back Okung does not check the box in either area.”

Okung Demanded His Salary Be Paid in Bitcoin

While the two-time Pro Bowler was previously linked to several teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, per NBC Sports, and the Dallas Cowboys, Okung never signed with another franchise.

ESPN’s trying to predict that I will sign with the Pittsburgh @Steelers this year. Truth is they cannot afford me. I only accept Bitcoin.https://t.co/mVJjK2qqoq — OKUNG (@RussellOkung) May 25, 2021

On May 24, 2021, Okung reacted to an article shared on Twitter noting how ESPN predicted he would sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the 11-year veteran was quick to shut down that narrative. Okung tweeted, “ESPN’s trying to predict that I will sign with the Pittsburgh @Steelers this year. Truth is they cannot afford me. I only accept Bitcoin.”

Okung caused a stir in December 2020 when he demanded his contract be paid in Bitcoin. While he later claimed on Twitter that he was getting “paid in Bitcoin,” which would make him the first NFL player ever to do so, The Verge‘s Sean Hollister debunked the rumor, confirming that Okung “gets paid in US dollars, just like every other NFL player.”