Russell Wilson Reacts to Position Coach’s Departure for Auburn

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has wooed a position coach away from the Seattle Seahawks. Austin Davis will take over as offensive coordinator in 2022, a position that Russell Wilson believes will later lead to a job as a head coach.

The Seahawks quarterback weighed in after news surfaced that Davis had landed a job with the Auburn Tigers. Wilson raved about his QB coach’s qualifications and said that Davis will be an “amazing” coach for the SEC team.

“I think Austin is going to be a brilliant offensive coordinator and potential head coach one day,” Wilson said about the hire, per Nathan King of 247Sports. “He has a passion for the game, number one. Number two, he’s got an understanding of the game as he’s played the position at the highest level in the National Football League.

“And three, he’s an amazing teacher. He’s an amazing teacher of the game. He keeps it simple in terms of relaxing the quarterback’s mind. He’ll be an amazing coach at Auburn.”

Pete Carroll Had Equally Strong Praise for Davis

Wilson was not the only person making strong comments about Davis after he landed the position at Auburn. Carroll also weighed in and showed his support for the former NFL quarterback-turned-coach.

Carroll said that Davis made the transition from player to coach “unlike anybody I’ve ever seen.” He continued and said that Davis will be a big benefit to Auburn’s football program as he takes on this new role as offensive coordinator.

Davis spent seven seasons in the NFL, primarily as a backup, before joining the Seahawks as an offensive assistant in 2019. He continued in this role for the season and then earned a promotion to quarterbacks coach in 2020, the same year that the “Let Russ Cook” era resulted in Wilson throwing for 4,000 yards for the fourth time while setting franchise records for touchdown passes (40), completions (384), and completion percentage (68.8).

Davis Makes His Return to SEC Country

A resident of the Pacific Northwest for multiple years, Davis will now return to SEC country, where he spent his formative years. He grew up and attended college in Mississippi and saw firsthand the intensity of SEC fanbases. Though he led a Conference USA team during his time in college.

Davis will now have an expanded experience with these fanbases while working as the offensive coordinator for Auburn. He will try to help the team get back into national championship contention after a 6-6 season in 2021 led to an appearance in the Birmingham Bowl.

“I’m honored and privileged to be the next Offensive Coordinator at Auburn University and to be a part of an elite staff led by Coach Harsin,” Davis said in a statement from Auburn. “Being born and raised in Mississippi, you know very well what SEC football is all about and I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity that is before me. I’ve been very fortunate to work for one of the best organizations in all of sports and would like to extend a special thanks to Pete Carroll and John Schneider for believing in me as a young coach. I can’t wait to get down to the Plains and get to work. War Eagle, y’all.”

