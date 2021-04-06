Seahawks 2x Pro Bowler Details Revealing Talk with Russell Wilson

Carlos Dunlap is back with the Seattle Seahawks, and the pass rusher may be giving Adam Schefter a run for his money after dropping breaking news during his recent press conference. Dunlap revealed he talked with a number of Seahawks players before rejoining the team, including Russell Wilson and K.J. Wright. Both players have had ongoing rumors about their futures in Seattle throughout the offseason.

“I did ask him if obviously, he was going to be with us because if I’m coming back, I’m coming back because I see him as my quarterback,” Dunlap admitted. “And the rest of the team, I want to pick up where we left off, and he told me he’s with us and he’s here to stay and he said, ‘Let’s go Hawks!’ I’m not going to quote his every word. These words are not his words verbatim but these are my explanation of how I interpreted what he said.”

The latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

Wilson Is Coordinating Practice Sessions with His Newest Offensive Weapon

Dunlap’s explanation coincides with what the latest additions to the Seahawks’ roster have also said about their discussions with Wilson. Both Gabe Jackson and Gerald Everett confirmed they have been in contact with Wilson since they were added to the Seahawks’ roster. Everett revealed he is coordinating practice sessions with Wilson and DK Metcalf in San Diego, where the franchise quarterback typically spends his offseason.

“Russ and I, we’re actually coordinating now to get together in San Diego to start throwing around—me, him and DK (Metcalf),” Everett said, per USA Today.

Everett also praised Wilson while taking an unintentional jab at his former Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

“I haven’t able to play with a quarterback like Russ up to this point in my career,” Everett noted, via USA Today. “I’ve had a different quarterback each place I’ve been, so to be able to play with a guy of Russ’ caliber is really exciting to me.”



Dunlap Turned Down Offers From Other Teams

Publicly, Wilson may be putting the pressure on the Seahawks to improve the roster, but it appears, at least privately, that the quarterback is calming any of his teammates’ fears about his future. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted this has been a consistent theme for Wilson since his media tour started the offseason on shaky footing.

“This has been a theme in free agency with Wilson, who assured at least one other free agent the same,” Fowler tweeted. “He’s been proactive about adding talent for 2021.”

The Seahawks acquired Dunlap in a midseason trade with the Bengals last season, and he quickly emerged as the team’s top pass rusher. Seattle released Dunlap heading into the offseason but were able to re-sign the pass rusher weeks later to a more team-friendly deal. Dunlap revealed other teams pursued him after his release, particularly some of the Seahawks’ rivals.

“A lot of teams showed interest, but only the true competitors really actually made offers,” Dunlap noted, per ESPN. “But Seattle is where I wanted to be, so when the offer came from Seattle, I could tell you this: the deal was done within 24 hours, from when they offered me to me signing.”