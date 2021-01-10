Russell Wilson Sounds off on Seahawks’ Early Playoff Exits

The Seattle Seahawks won 12 games this season making their first-round playoff exit even more surprising. After the double-digit loss to the Rams, Russell Wilson was asked if he was frustrated with the Seahawks’ recent streak of early playoff exits.

Wilson is normally decked out in a designer suit, but after the Seahawks were eliminated the solemn franchise quarterback still had his eye black on with a Seattle hoodie. He allowed himself a brief moment to be frustrated before attempting to put a positive spin on the season.

“We gotta be better,” Wilson admitted, per Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith. “We gotta find a way to win these matchups. Obviously, I’m frustrated.”

The Seahawks have now lost in the Wild Card round in two of their last three playoff appearances. Seattle last advanced past the Divisional Round in 2015 when they went on to make the Super Bowl. The Seahawks have made the playoffs in eight out of the last nine years, but have hit a bit of a postseason rut since their back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

Carroll on Wilson’s Outing vs. Rams: ‘I Thought It Was Really Hard’

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll alluded to the team’s inability to consistently deal with the Rams pass rush as a big reason for the loss. Carroll admitted it was “really hard” for Wilson to get going against the Rams amidst the pass rush.

“I thought it was really hard [for him],” Carroll explained, via Sports Illustrated. “When you get rushed like that, get sacked five times against that group, it’s just tough. This is no surprise, this is how they’ve played against other people… The pressure was hard, the coverage good, and we weren’t able to function clean enough.”

Wilson on Early Playoff Exit: ‘I Think There’s Another Level That We Have to Go to’

On one hand, it is impressive that the Seahawks have been able to consistently make the postseason and be among the top teams in the NFC. Yet, the early losses have had a familiar feel with the offense’s inability to score points. Wilson noted that the Seahawks have created high expectations with their success under Carroll but still have “another level” to reach as a team.

“The great thing is our standard is high,” Wilson said in his post-game press conference. “…I think that there’s another level that we have to go to as a collective group, and we have to all do it together. We are going to play great matchups. We’re going to play great teams in this division, in our conference. Guys that have great defensive lines and know how to do things. So, we got to make that next step. I think that’s part of the process to figure out this offseason, along the way, and how we can do that and do whatever it takes. I’m looking forward to starting 2021 with a new season come next fall.”

Wilson played far from his best game in the team’s loss to the Rams, but the Seahawks have bigger questions heading into the offseason. After another playoff loss, questions continue to surround the Seahawks’ offense despite having one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Seahawks appeared to have opened up the offense early in the season, but failed to adjust down the stretch after defenses were able to create schemes to slow down the unit.

