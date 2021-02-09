Russell Wilson Breaks Silence on Seahawks’ Trade Rumors

Hours before kickoff of Super Bowl LV, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Seattle Seahawks were receiving calls inquiring about the availability of Russell Wilson as part of a potential blockbuster trade. This is not surprising given Wilson is one of the best NFL quarterbacks in the NFL, the kind of player many teams are still looking for to anchor their franchise.

The more surprising part is Wilson’s response when asked days later if he believes the Seahawks are taking calls on his availability. During a lengthy interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Wilson touched on a number of topics including the trade rumors which the quarterback failed to shoot down completely.

“I’m not sure if I’m available or not,” Wilson responded, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s a Seahawks question. …I definitely believe they’ve gotten calls. Any time you’re a player that tries to produce every week and has done it consistently, I think people are gonna call for sure. I think that’s part of the process.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

There Is ‘No Chance’ the Seahawks Are Trading Wilson, per NFL Network

A trio of NFL Network insiders Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport discussed the possibility of the Seahawks moving Wilson. The report noted there is “no chance” the Seahawks are moving Wilson, but that is not how the team’s franchise quarterback described things.

“A couple of teams have called Seattle to inquire about Wilson’s availability, but there’s no chance the Seahawks are dealing their star QB,” NFL.com detailed.

Why did Wilson’s comments not reflect this “no chance” description that these NFL insiders described? Only Wilson knows for sure, but he is clearly putting pressure on the Seahawks to make moves this offseason to improve their Super Bowl chances. We have seen a more vocal Wilson going back to the last offseason when the quarterback publicly requested the team find more “superstars.”

Wilson on His Involvement in the Seahawks’ Roster Moves: ‘Not as Much’

Patrick asked Wilson if he is currently involved in the Seahawks’ personnel decisions. Wilson hinted at wanting to be involved more often in the Seahawks’ roster moves.

“Not as much… Yeah, I think it helps to be involved more, but I think that dialogue should happen more often, in my opinion,” Wilson admitted.

Wilson has a no-trade clause and the quarterback would have to okay any potential deal in the unlikely event that the Seahawks wanted to move him. What is clear is that Wilson is frustrated with the Seahawks’ early playoff exits and seems to be implying this offseason that there have been missteps in both their gameplan and personnel decisions in recent years.

“At the end of the day, you want to win,” Wilson said, per Pro Football Talk. “You play this game every day to wake up to win. You play this game to be the best in the world. You know what I hate? I hate sitting there watching other guys play the game.”

Here is a look at Wilson’s full interview on The Dan Patrick Show which is sure to be talked about throughout the offseason.

Russell Wilson on the Dan Patrick Show (Full Interview) 2/9/21Seattle Seahawks Quarterback If you like the clip please like and subscribe! Catch us weekdays 9-12 est. / 6-9 pst. on Peacock and Fox Sports Radio Sign Up for Peacock to watch the show for free peacocktv.com/freesignup Listen on Fox Sports Radio iheart.com/live/fox-sports-radio-4732/ Dan Patrick Show Merch shop.danpatrick.com/ 2021-02-09T16:39:53Z

READ NEXT: NFL Teams Pursuing Blockbuster QB Trade with Seahawks: Report