Russell Wilson Would ‘Strongly Consider’ Trade to 3 Teams: Report

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson could be entering his final year with the team — and he’s reportedly added three teams to his potential wish list.

According to sportswriter Jordan Schultz, Wilson “would strongly consider” waiving his no-trade clause for three NFL teams: the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints.

“Sources are telling me there’s only a few teams that Russell Wilson would waive that no-trade clause to,” says Schultz. “It was just two weeks ago that Wilson would unlikely be a Seahawk next season. Well, it’s been reported that Wilson would waive that no-trade clause for the Eagles. There are three teams that I’m told he would strongly consider doing so. Those teams are the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints.”

The End of an Era May Be Near

Speculation has run rampant that Wilson could be playing out his final season with the Seahawks. Considering the team is 4-8 and on the verge of missing the postseason for the first time in four years, now would be appear to be the proper time for Seattle to rebuild.

Wilson will be 34 years old next season and has two years remaining on his deal. With Pete Carroll at the age of 70 and the Seahawks’ offense in a stark decline despite star players in Wilson, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Seattle might be wise to trade their franchise quarterback while his value is still high.

Of the three mentioned teams, the Saints are the only franchise carried over from Wilson’s previous wish list. When trade speculation surrounding Wilson was running rampant last February, four teams were mentioned — the Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.

Despite the trade chatter, Wilson clarified in June that he did not demand a trade.

“There was a lot of people, there was a whole thing saying I requested a trade, and that’s just not true,” said Wilson. “I didn’t request a trade. Everything kind of started from there. Obviously, tons of teams were calling and I think that the reality was I didn’t want to go anywhere else, I wanted to play in Seattle. But if I had to go somewhere, these are the teams I would go to or consider. At the end of the day I have a no-trade clause, right?”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Why Saints, Broncos and Giants Make Sense

Things have changed since then, with Dak Prescott inking a major four-year, $164 million deal with the Cowboys and rookie Justin Fields emerging as the Bears’ franchise quarterback. Meanwhile, the Raiders are recovering in the aftermath of the Jon Gruden controversy and still have Derek Carr on the books for another year.

The Saints make absolute perfect sense considering the one thing they’re lacking is a quarterback. Before Jameis Winston’s season-ending ACL injury, the Saints were 5-2 with a game manager at quarterback.

Can you imagine how the Saints offense would look with an MVP candidate in Wilson leading the way with Alvin Kamara and possibly Michael Thomas at his disposal?

The Broncos are in a similar situation. The team recently locked up key receivers Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton to long-term deals and have young playmakers all over the unit, including rookie running back Javontae Williams, second-year receiver Jerry Jeudy and 24-year-old tight end Noah Fant.

If the Broncos acquire a true franchise quarterback, they will immediately emerge as one of the teams to beat.

The Giants are more of a questionable situation. But the allure of playing in a major market such as New York appears to be something that appeals to Wilson, who has played his entire career on the west coast.

If the Seahawks don’t make a surprise postseason run this year, all signs seem to be pointing towards Wilson’s exit this offseason.

And considering the number of potential suitors combined with his no-trade clause, Wilson will have full control over where he ends up playing.