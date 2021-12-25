Scenario Sees Russell Wilson Land Massive Contract With NFC Rival

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson could be on his way to signing a massive contract — with another team.

In a proposed offseason scenario by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, Wilson could see himself traded to the New Orleans Saints. In this scenario, the Seahawks would acquire first and third-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and slot cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Wilson’s Massive Possible Contract With Saints

Wilson — who currently has two years and $51 million remaining on his current deal — would then sign a four-year, $160 million extension. As Barnwell describes, Wilson would get $96 million guaranteed at signing and a $55 million signing bonus.

The move would be motivated to keep Wilson’s cap hit low over the next two seasons as the Saints try to contend for a Super Bowl. New Orleans currently is in a terrible salary cap situation, with the Saints operating $61 million in the negatives (among their top 51 signed for 2022) for the 2022 season.

Wilson’s cap hit for 2022 would just be $19 million before jumping slightly to $23 million for the 2023 season.

“So, if Wilson is tired of playing under Pete Carroll in Seattle and goes into another offseason seeking a trade, there’s a deal to be done,” says Barnwell. “New Orleans will send first- and third-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and slot cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Seahawks for Wilson. The Seahawks would also get a conditional second-round pick in 2024 if Wilson leads the Saints to a Super Bowl before then.”

“Wilson would also sign a four-year, $160 million extension, adding to the two years and $51 million remaining on his current deal, which would free up cap room in 2022 and 2023,” explains Barnwell. “He gets $96 million fully guaranteed at signing, including a $55 million signing bonus. The moves keep Wilson’s cap hits relatively low over the next two seasons and allow the Saints to build a Super Bowl contender around their new quarterback.”

With the Seahawks approaching their first playoff-less season since 2017, now may be the time for Seattle to move Wilson.

Wilson will turn 34 years old next season and his declining production after returning from finger surgery — five touchdowns, four interceptions on a 61.1% completion rate and 210 passing yards per game in six appearances — does not look good by any means.

Trading Wilson while his value is still high in a weak free agent quarterback market and a weak draft class for QB’s may be the right move for the Seahawks — as painful as that may be to hear for Seattle fans.

Seahawks’ Possible Replacement for Wilson

In this scenario, the Seahawks would then acquire Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr for a 2023 second-round draft pick to replace Wilson. Pete Carroll would remain as head coach — entering his age 71 season — and the Seahawks would remain in contender mode with Carr’s expiring contract.

With the Raiders likely entering rebuilding mode after their likely 18th non-playoff season in the past 19 years, trading Carr for some draft capital before he hits the free agency market in 2023 is the right move to make.

The 30-year-old Carr has consistently proven himself to be an above-average quarterback on one of the worst organizations in the league in the Raiders. The eighth-year veteran ranks 11th in the league among starting quarterbacks in passing grade (79.3), according to Pro Football Focus.

In order to contend again, the Seahawks may have to move on from the best quarterback in franchise history.