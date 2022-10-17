Seahawks Could Acquire Hated Rival’s $6 Million Star

The Seattle Seahawks could be the perfect landing spot for a division rival’s star.

As the Seahawks continue their surprising start to the season atop the NFC West through six games (3-3) of the season, they could be looking at the perfect weapon to help them maintain that pace. Following the aftermath of running back Rashaad Penny’s season-ending injury, Seattle has an opening at running back.

According to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, the Seahawks could sign Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers if he becomes a free agent. In Benjamin’s list, Seattle is considered the top destination for Akers if released. As noted by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Akers may have played his “last down” with the team due to “philosophical and football-related” differences with head coach Sean McVay.

“No one likes a good run game like Pete Carroll, but with Rashaad Penny out for the year, they could use another insurance/complementary option alongside rookie Kenneth Walker III, who’s already proving explosive as a situational ball-carrier,” said Benjamin. “Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was the Rams’ pass game coordinator during Akers’ rookie year.”

Seahawks Would Sign Akers as Complementary Back

Seattle is rolling with rookie Kenneth Walker III as the team’s starting running back, but as Benjamin mentions, it doesn’t hurt to have an insurance option. Most NFL teams these days operate a two-back system in some shape or form. While Walker was certainly impressive after rushing 21 times for 97 yards and a touchdown in the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, they’d like to keep him fresh and healthy for the duration of the 17-game season.

Prior to his falling out with the Rams, Akers had been an integral part of the Rams, rushing for over 600 yards in five starts. After tearing his Achilles prior to the start of the 2021 season, Akers returned and started three of the team’s four postseason games, running for 393 yards and two touchdowns while helping lead Los Angeles to a Super Bowl win.

Akers Expected to Draw ‘Significant’ Interest on Trade Market

As reported by Rapoport, Akers is expected to draw “significant” interest on the trade market.

“The belief is that he’ll draw significant trade interest, and the team is open to a deal for the right value,” said Rapoport.

As noted by Benjamin, there’s no shortage of suitors that are looking for a viable running back. Among the possible trade suitors are teams such as the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, all teams that are either contenders, or were expected to be contenders entering the season. Acquiring a piece such as Akers could be the difference between winning a Super Bowl and not winning one for those teams.

However, if the situation proves to be so uncomfortable and the Rams can’t find a worthwhile trade, Akers’ release leads him to the perfect situation in Seattle. Not only would Akers be able to play the complementary role he’s become accustomed to during his career — he has split carries with Darrell Henderson since his rookie year — he would be able to get some sort of revenge as a member of a divisional rival such as the Seahawks.

We’ll see how the situation turns out with Akers and the Rams, but if he’s released, the Seahawks become one of the more logical landing spots.