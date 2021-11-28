Seahawks Activate Former Ravens CB, Sign Practice Squad Guard

The Seattle Seahawks have made a pair of roster moves ahead of a game against the Washington Football Team. The NFC West franchise activated cornerback Nigel Warrior off of Injured Reserve and signed guard Phil Haynes from the practice squad.

The Seahawks announced the moves on Saturday, November 27, and confirmed that Haynes will provide depth on the offensive line. Starting guard Damien Lewis will miss the Monday night game due to an elbow injury while backup tackle Jamarco Jones is now on Injured Reserve with a back issue.

If the Seahawks make Warrior active for the November 29 game, he will also provide depth to an injury-ravaged position. Standout rookie cornerback Tre Brown landed on Injured Reserve after undergoing surgery for an injured patellar tendon, elevating Sidney Jones back into a starting position across from DJ Reed.

Warrior Has Not Made His Seahawks Debut

A former member of the Baltimore Ravens, Warrior landed with the Seahawks on September 1 after a successful waiver claim. However, he did not make an on-field appearance for the team.

The Seahawks placed Warrior on Injured Reserve on September 7, days prior to the season-opening game against the Colts. He remained on the shelf until November 8 when the Seahawks designated him to return to practice alongside Russell Wilson and rookie receiver D’Wayne Eskridge. Warrior continued preparing to make his return until the Seahawks officially activated him off of Injured Reserve.

Warrior, the son of former Pro-Bowl cornerback Dale Carter, began his NFL career with the Ravens in 2020 after going undrafted out of Tennessee. He spent his college career at safety, posting 239 tackles and five interceptions in 49 career games. However, he transitioned to cornerback once he donned the purple and black. Now he will help provide depth as the Seahawks try to win seven straight games to battle for a playoff spot.

Haynes Battled Injuries During His First 2 Seasons

A fourth-round pick out of Wake Forest in the 2019 NFL Draft, Haynes has battled injuries during his career. He spent most of his rookie season on the Physically Unable to Perform List before the Seahawks activated him in November 2019.

Haynes played meaningful snaps during the 28-23 divisional round loss to the Packers on January 12, 2020. He filled in at left guard after Jones suffered an injury and played 42 total snaps. Though he missed more time in 2020 while remaining on Injured Reserve.

Haynes entered training camp in 2021 with an opportunity to get back to full health and fight for a roster spot. However, the Seahawks waived him and quarterback Sean Mannion on August 31 to make room for new additions in Warrior and center Dakoda Shepley.

There is a scenario where Haynes makes the start for the injured Lewis on Monday night, but another player will likely get the nod. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, head coach Pete Carroll said that Kyle Fuller is an option to replace Lewis. Fuller began the season as the starting center before losing his spot to Ethan Pocic. Fuller also spent two seasons as the backup guard before moving over to center for 2021.

The Seahawks will provide more clarity about the depth chart as kickoff approaches. They will release the list of inactive players on Monday, November 29, at around 6:45 pm. ET.

