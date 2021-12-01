Seahawks Host Former NFL MVP Amid RB Reshuffle

The Seattle Seahawks are hosting a former NFL MVP for a workout.

According to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, free agent running back Adrian Peterson is visiting the Seahawks today. The 36-year-old appeared in three games (two starts) with the Tennessee Titans this season before he was released last week.

“From Mike Garafolo on NFL Now: Future HOF RB Adrian Peterson is visiting the Seahawks today,” says Rapoport. “Most recently of the Titans, Peterson could be back in the NFL, in Seattle this time.

Peterson is one of the most accomplished running backs in NFL history, having won the MVP award back in 2012. He currently ranks fifth all-time in rushing yards and fourth in rushing touchdowns.

Perhaps most impressive is that if Peterson signs with the Seahawks, he’d be the only active non-specialist player remaining from the 2007 NFL Draft.

During his short stint with the Titans, Peterson ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries (3.0 yards per carry). The veteran running back was signed by Tennessee after starting running back Derrick Henry was ruled out for potentially the rest of the season due to a foot injury.

However, Peterson was cut prior to their Week 12 game versus the New England Patriots, as the Titans opted to go with D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard as their running backs moving forward.

Seahawks Running Backs Are Banged Up

The Seahawks’ current running back situation is eerily similar to the Titans’ in that both backfields are banged up.

Seahawks starting running back Chris Carson is out for the season after undergoing neck surgery. Meanwhile, Rashaad Penny could be out for the year due to nagging hamstring and calf issues.

Alex Collins has served as the team’s starting running back for much of the season, rushing for 395 yards and two touchdowns on 3.9 yards per carry in six starts this year.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks released running back BJ Emmons from the practice squad on Tuesday, November 30.

While the Seahawks’ playoff hopes are slowly dwindling away with their 3-8 record, it’s clear head coach Pete Carroll is still trying to revive an offense that has held the team back this season.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Why Metcalf Has Struggled Since Wilson’s Return

One of the biggest mysteries of the Seahawks’ recent three-game losing streak since Russell Wilson’s return is the declining production of receiver DK Metcalf.

Metcalf — who broke a single-season franchise record for receiving yards in 2020 — caught just one pass on four targets in Monday’s 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team.

In fact, Metcalf wasn’t targeted until the third quarter — and didn’t catch his lone reception until late in the fourth quarter during the team’s final offensive drive.

As for why Metcalf’s impact was almost non-existent, former NFL quarterback Jake Heaps has an idea as to why.

Via 710 AM ESPN Seattle:

“Honestly, because I didn’t see any concepts where you could get him involved sooner,” Heaps says. “There wasn’t a concerted effort enough to try and get DK Metcalf the football.”

Heaps also blamed the Seahawks’ lack of offensive line protection for Seattle’s inability to get Metcalf the ball.

“There were plays designed for him. There were a couple of them that you could see if Russell Wilson had more time in the pocket, there’s going to be a wide open completion to DK Metcalf down the field and it’s going to be a big explosive play,” Heaps said. “But what do you need for that to happen? The time (to throw), right?”

Over the past three games, Metcalf has just eight receptions for 70 yards and zero touchdowns.

Outside of the team’s concerning running back situation, the Seahawks have to figure out ways to get their dynamic threat the football.

Doing so will go a long way towards ending Seattle’s losing streak.