Seahawks Bring Back Fan Favorite From 2014 Super Bowl Team: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back a familiar face from a recent Super Bowl team.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Seahawks are signing veteran linebacker Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was originally a 2012 first-round draft pick of the franchise and was a key member of the 2014 Super Bowl team that defeated the Denver Broncos.

“Reunion: The #Seahawks are signing their one time first-round pick LB Bruce Irvin to the practice squad, per source,’ reported Pelissero on Tuesday, October 11.

To make room for Irvin, the Seahawks released left tackle Liam Ryan from the practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network.

“Seahawks cut Liam Ryan from practice squad with pending addition of Bruce Irvin as he completes paperwork physical, per league source,” said Wilson.

Seahawks’ Pass Rush Has Been Weak Spot of Unit

Irvin most recently played for the Chicago Bears during the 2021 season, appearing in six games with one start. This will be the 34-year-old linebacker’s third stint with the Seahawks, having played for Seattle from 2012 until 2015 and then playing during the 2020 season before he suffered a torn ACL in Week 2.

As noted by Tim Weaver of Seahawks Wire, Seattle had been seeking depth at the linebacker position for a while. It looks like the Seahawks felt more comfortable turning to a familiar face rather than signing somebody who has never played in the organization.

“Seattle has been seeking extra depth at linebacker since the 2022 season began, bringing in several groups of free agents but passing on most and giving none meaningful playing time,” said Weaver. “Perhaps signing Irvin will finally end that cycle.

John Fraley of SB Nation’s Field Gulls mentions how Seattle’s pass-rushing has been a weak spot of the defensive unit.

Irvin (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) may not be the disruptive force he used to be, but he offers a ton of experience. Altogether he’s played in 127 NFL games, with 60 of them coming in Seattle.”

Irvin’s Deep History With Seahawks

The veteran linebacker made an impact early on during his Seahawks stint. Irvin racked up eight sacks in a pass-rushing specialist role off of the bench before emerging as a starter during the 2013 season, when Seattle defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Irvin continued to serve as a starter as an outside linebacker for the Seahawks before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent prior to the start of the 2016 season. Although he’s made a career out of being an effective pass-rushing specialist, Irvin hasn’t recorded a sack since the 2019 season as a member of the Carolina Panthers when he posted 8.5 sacks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Irvin recorded a 68.8 defensive grade during his two games with the Seahawks in 2020. During his last full season as a starter back in 2019, Irvin posted a 62.9 defensive grade.

During his Seahawks career, Irvin played in 60 games with 39 starts. During his Seahawks tenure, Irvin posted 138 tackles, 52 quarterback hits and 22.0 sacks during his Seattle tenure.