Seahawks Could Bring Back Ex-Pro Bowl Veteran, Says Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks could bring back a familiar ex-Pro Bowl veteran, according to one analyst.

In a list compiled by Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, the PFF analyst picks one player each NFL team should target prior to training camp. According to Kyed, the Seahawks should target linebacker K.J. Wright. Wright is best known for his 10-season tenure with the Seahawks from 2011 until 2020. The former Pro Bowl linebacker spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Wright recently said he’d only play for the Seahawks since that’s his home base,” says Kyed. “With Bobby Wagner gone, Wright would add a veteran presence and thread to the old Legion of Boom days for Seattle.”

Wright Reveals He Desires Return to Seahawks

It’s no secret that the 32-year-old linebacker desires a return to Seattle. The veteran linebacker recently remarked that the only way he’ll play another season is if he re-signs with the Seahawks. During an interview on Tuesday, June 28 on the “I Am Athlete Tonight” show, Wright stated he does not want to move his family to another location.

Via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times:

“I mean, I love ball,’’ Wright said. “But I’m not willing to pick up and leave my family like I did last year. Because my family had to stay back. They didn’t come with me to Vegas. I’m not doing that again. And so I think it’s pretty well known where I stand at, how I want to end my career, going into my 12th season. If it’s not in Seattle, then I’ll be all good.”

In 17 games and eight starts with the Raiders last season, Wright posted a career-low 51 tackles — outside of his five-game season in 2018 — two tackles for loss and zero quarterback hits. According to Pro Football Focus, Wright posted a 63.7 defensive grade, 52.1 pass-rushing grade and 57.9 grade in coverage last season. The defensive and coverage grades were the second-lowest marks of his career, while the pass-rushing grade was a career-low mark.

Seahawks Unlikely to Re-Sign Wright Barring Injury

Wright revealed that it would be a major disappointment if he isn’t able to finish his career with the Seahawks.

“It’ll hurt,’’ Wright said. “I know that walking away from the game will be, you know, that that’s hard to do, but they know where I stand. They know where I stand. But I love my family more than I love football. So I’m not willing to just up and go to a team midseason for five months. I got three kids and I love them way more than just up and leaving them to play some ball. So we’ll see. Seattle knows my heart. It only makes sense for me to go back, and so we’ll see what they end up doing.”

Over the course of his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wright helped lead Seattle to a win in Super Bowl XLVIII and another appearance in Super Bowl XLIX. Wright compiled 941 tackles in 144 appearances during his tenure in Seattle, leading the team in tackles during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Considering the Seahawks already have Cody Barton and Jordyn Brooks as the starting inside linebackers, it’s unlikely Seattle adds Wright barring an injury as the season progresses.