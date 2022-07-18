Seahawks Considered Landing Spot for 3-Time Pro Bowl WR

The Seattle Seahawks could be a perfect landing spot for one of the more accomplished receivers in the NFL.

As noted by Tim Weaver of Seahawks Wire, one of eight free agents Seattle should target is wide receiver Odell Beckham. The 29-year-old receiver is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL during Super Bowl LVI during the Los Angeles Rams‘ win over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Beckham turned in a strong performance with the Rams following his signing in November.

The veteran receiver caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games with the Rams last season. By comparison, Beckham had just 17 receptions for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games with the Cleveland Browns prior to his release.

However, it was in the postseason where Beckham shined brightest. He caught nine passes for 113 yards — including a key first-down catch on a fourth quarter drive — and helped set up the Rams’ game-tying field goal in the NFC Championship game. Furthermore, he caught a touchdown pass in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVI prior to suffering his injury in the second quarter.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Beckham May Fill Secondary Role Better Than Being No. 1 Option

In other words, it appeared as if Beckham was rejuvenated by not only playing with a stacked offensive supporting cast, he seemed to play better in a secondary role. Cooper Kupp served as the Rams’ No. 1 option, posting some of the best numbers in NFL history with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

In a scenario where Beckham lands with the Seahawks, he’d clearly play a secondary role to DK Metcalf and potentially Tyler Lockett. While the quarterback situation is a downgrade — going from Matthew Stafford to either Geno Smith or Drew Lock — Beckham would give Seattle arguably the top receiving trio in the league with three former 1,000-yard receivers.

Because he suffered his torn ACL in February, Beckham won’t be ready for the start of the season. However, he has suffered a torn ACL in the past, having done so in October of 2020. He returned in time for the start of the 2021 season.

Why Seahawks Won’t Sign Beckham

As Ryan Sanders of Draft Kings Nation notes, Beckham is likely to return from his ACL injury by November at the earliest.

“Beckham Jr. underwent successful surgery to repair the ACL tear on February 22 as he hopes to be recovered by the time the 2022 season starts, though he’s not expected to return to the field until November at the earliest,” said Sanders.

While the idea of Beckham lining up in the slot alongside Metcalf and Lockett is a dream scenario for Seahawks fans, the odds of it happening are not very likely. Barring Seattle acquiring veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the Seahawks are likely to be one of the worst teams in the league next season.

Considering Beckham is coming off of a Super Bowl victory and is likely looking for the same opportunity when he returns, there would be little reason to sign with the Seahawks.

The idea may seem like a neat one, but one shouldn’t expect the Seahawks to sign the two-time All-Pro selection.