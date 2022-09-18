Seahawks Could Sign 3-Time Pro Bowler Playmaker: Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks could target a notable three-time Pro Bowler free agent.

As noted by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, the Seahawks have a major void at safety. Starting strong safety Jamal Adams is likely out for the season due to a torn left quadriceps tendon. Adams has now suffered a major injury the past three seasons, missing 25 of a possible 50 regular season games with Seattle.

According to Ballentine, a notable three-time Pro Bowl safety could fill Adams’ void for the remainder of the 2022 season. That notable safety would be none other than Landon Collins. The 28-year-old veteran remains a free agent after spending the past three seasons with the Washington Commanders.

“The Seahawks aren’t going to replace him with just one player,” says Ballentine. “Few safeties in the league can blitz as effectively as Adams while still excelling in coverage. However, Landon Collins can help replace his production as an asset in the run game and blitzer. Collins blitzed 23 times for the Washington Commanders last season and registered three sacks. If that role were to be expanded, he could have something of a career revival.”

Collins Ranks as One of NFL’s Top Blitzing Safeties

There’s little doubt that Collins is one of the best blitzing safeties in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, Collins produced a 74.0 pass-rushing grade last season, ranking 17th among all safeties. During the 2020 season, he posted a 94.1 pass-rushing grade, ranking second among all safeties.

However, there are some cons in Collins’ game. According to PFF, Collins produced a putrid 38.8 grade in coverage. That grade ranked the veteran among the bottom six in coverage at his position and the worst of any safety with at least 300 snaps.

As Ballentine notes, Collins’ ability could be maximized in the right role.

“The three-time Pro Bowler has his limitations in coverage,” says Ballentine. “His time in Washington was a disappointment, as he gave up a passer rating of 114.5 or higher in two of his three seasons. But utilized correctly, he could be a veteran leader on a defense that got off to a good start against the Broncos.”

Adams’ Replacement Is Average at Best

At the current moment, the Seahawks are going with 27-year-old Josh Jones as the starting strong safety. While he definitely has experience — 26 starts in 59 career games — he’s never been a great player. During his four full seasons in the NFL, Jones has never posted higher than a 62.3 defensive grade or a 63.2 pass-rushing grade.

Defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt expressed confidence in Jones following the season-ending injury to Adams.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN:

“It hurts because the guy’s a great football player,” Hurtt said of Adams. ” … So it’s a shot. We don’t have a lot of guys that are like that. But like I said, we have so much confidence in Josh and Ryan (Neal) and their ability. … It sucks. I hate it for Jamal. But at the same time, for these guys, they get to take advantage of their opportunity and they’ve shown they can do that.”

Considering the Seahawks are missing their best defensive player, they would be wise to fill that void with a proven playmaker in Collins.