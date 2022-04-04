Seahawks’ DK Metcalf’s 3-Word Response to Rampant Trade Rumors

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is firing back at increased trade rumors involving his name.

As speculation continues to run rampant that the 24-year-old receiver could be traded leading into the 2022 NFL draft, the former Pro Bowl receiver has a response of his own. The Seahawks receiver took to Twitter on Monday, April 4 and claims he hasn’t “heard anything” in response to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network regarding teams calling in reference to a possible trade for Metcalf.

While the Seahawks and Metcalf continue to work on a contract extension, reports have it that teams are still calling to inquire about acquiring the Seahawks receiver. Rapoport appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday to explain why teams are calling in regard to a possible trade for the star receiver.

“Teams are calling, I know that,” said Rapoport. “I haven’t gotten the sense either organization has done anything to say that they would trade either A.J. Brown or DK Metcalf. Obviously, teams are calling. I think what happens, you get great players who are not under contract. And everyone thinks they’re available.

Three years ago, nobody would ever call about DK Metcalf. You’d say, ‘why would you trade one of your best players?’ Now, all these GM’s are like, ‘oh he’s not under contract, maybe I can trade for him.'”

Rapoport continued to explain that Metcalf’s situation is similar to Tyreek Hill, who ended up being unexpectedly traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins. Hill only wanted to remain a Chief if he received a contract bigger than the one Davante Adams signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Just like what happened with Tyreek Hill,” says Rapoport. “I think they want to get a deal done. I think they end up doing it. But until they do, teams are going to keep calling the Seahawks.”

Fowler: Metcalf Could Be Moved for ‘Right Price’

Rapoport’s report comes just hours after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler detailed that Metcalf could be had for the “right price.”

“This is a name that’s buzzing in league circles. No guarantee that anything happens here,” Fowler said Sunday. “I’m told that Metcalf has gotten indications, informally from the team, that he’s not going to be traded. Seattle has said publicly they have no intention to trade him.

“But the execs I talk to keep bringing him up that maybe they would either be willing to move on at the right price or that Metcalf would welcome a change. So, something is going on here; it’s just hard to figure out what. But he’s got one year left on his rookie deal. He would need a new contract as part of a trade. That’s the tricky part.”

Seahawks Remain Committed to Signing Metcalf to Extension

Metcalf has one year left on his rookie contract. The Seahawks have publicly expressed the desire to sign their No. 1 receiver to a contract extension, with head coach Pete Carroll recently commenting on the matter.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune:

“It’s really important to us. We love him,” said Carroll on March 22. “He maybe will go down as one of the great draft picks we’ve ever had here. We are going to do everything we can to get it done.”

During his three seasons with the Seahawks, Metcalf has 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns.