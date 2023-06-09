Ex-Seahawks 3-Time Pro Bowler Ends Potential ‘Reunion,’ Signs With AFC Foe

A former Seattle Seahawks veteran is signing with an AFC foe.

As reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz of The Score on Thursday, July 8, former Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark is signing with the Denver Broncos.

“Breaking: Free agent pass rusher Frank Clark is signing with the #Broncos, sources tell theScore,” writes Schultz. “The 3x Pro Bowler and 2x Super Bowl champ with the #Chiefs finds a new home in Denver.”

As noted by Zac Stevens of DNVR, the deal is for one year and $5.5 million guaranteed (up to $7.5 million with incentives).

Frank Clark Posted Best Numbers During Years With Seahawks

Clark more recently spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs after he was traded by the Seahawks during the 2019 offseason. Following his trade from Seattle, Clark emerged as a three-time Pro Bowler, racking up 18.5 sacks during that time frame (2019-2021).

Prior to his stint with the Chiefs, Clark posted his best statistical numbers with the Seahawks. He initially joined Seattle as a second-round draft pick back in 2015 and racked up a career-high 47 tackles to go along with 10 sacks during the 2016 season. During his final season with the Seahawks back in 2018, Clark posted a career-high 13 sacks.

While Clark has always posted decent numbers during the regular season, it’s during the playoffs where he’s made his biggest impact. During Kansas City’s Super Bowl season in 2019, Clark racked up five sacks in three games after posting just eight in 14 regular season games.

Clark also racked up three sacks in three games during the Chiefs’ 2020 postseason run after posting just six sacks during 15 regular season games.

Frank Clark’s Signing Ends Potential Seahawks ‘Reunion’

As Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated notes, there won’t be any reunion between the Seahawks and Clark following the signing. Former NFL general manager Jeff Diamond of The 33rd Team previously considering Seattle to be a “perfect” landing spot for Clark.

“Seattle has added Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed on the defensive line in free agency and drafted Derick Hall as a second-round edge player,” Diamond writes for 33rd Team. “But Clark could play a role as the designated pass rusher from the edge. … Clark could be the player who nudges the Seahawks past the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.”

While Diamond considered a potential reunion between Clark and Seattle to be a viable option, Fisher writes that the Seahawks’ youth movement made the potential signing of the 29-year-old Clark to be an unlikely one.

“But we made the argument before in our prediction (which turns out to be accurate) that Seattle – which swapped Clark to Kansas City during the 2019 offseason in exchange for a first-, a second- and a third-round pick, a fine treasure chest – is now committed to a youth movement to upgrade at this position, and that the shifting defensive style here may not be his best fit,” writes Fisher. So no reunion for Clark in Seattle.”

With Clark out of the picture, the Seahawks will continue to move forward with free agent signees Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed and Mario Edwards Jr at defensive end.