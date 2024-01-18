Seahawks GM John Schneider Gets Brutally Honest on 2023 Season

The 2023 Seattle Seahawks season did not go as planned. The young, up-and-coming squad made the playoffs last season, and this year, the expectations were that they would do that again and more. When the dust settled on the most recent campaign, though, the Seahawks were 9-8 and on the outside of the postseason looking in. This cost Seahawks coach Pete Carroll his job, and, to his credit, general manager John Schneider honestly admitted the organization’s failure and took responsibility in his end-of-season press conference.

John Schneider Sounds as Disappointed as Seahawks Fans

There was no buck-passing or excuse-making when Seahawks general manager John Schneider took to the podium to address the media in his 2023 season postmortem. He was brutally honest about the team’s failings this season and steadfast in the need to do better in 2024.

“We are all here today because we underachieved in 2023. We all did. And now we’re in a situation where we all need to get better. And we understand that the 12s, the fans, the community, [owner] Jody [Allen], everybody in this building deserves better,” Schneider said of the campaign. “We had high expectations for 2023. You know, we overachieved in 2022, and quite frankly, we underachieved in 2023. I think everybody recognizes that, but again, I think it’s a time for all of us to look in a mirror, and this organization — myself included, obviously — can improve, learn, and move forward.”

"We all need to get better." John Schneider's opening statement. pic.twitter.com/LF2F0eR4mn — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 16, 2024

This was a refreshing answer from Schneider, who could have implied or straight-up said that much of this season was Carroll’s fault.

For the last decade and a half, the former head coach has had nearly full autonomy with his staff and even final say on players. This is what led to offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt being in charge of their respective sides of the ball, which was ultimately a failure this year.

Schneider does play a large role in bringing in talent, through signing players and the draft, and he’s done an excellent job of that over the years. Despite the team’s failings this season, there is no argument that the Seahawks don’t have one of the best collections of young talent in the league after the last two drafts.

Schneider Is Now Calling All the Shots

With Pete Carroll now out, who gets what percentage of the blame pie for the Seahawks missing the playoffs is now irrelevant. The coach got the ax for that failure and John Schneider stepped up and took his fair share of the blame.

Moving forward, though, the Seattle GM says he is now the one calling the shots.

“Basically, the role changes. Our setup earlier was — it’s been a question for a number of years — the coaching staff did not fall under my umbrella, and now it will,” Schneider said in his presser. “It’s not necessarily a Jody Allen decision or choosing this person or that person. It’s just a contractual situation.”

This means the success or failure of the next Seahawks coach will fall on Schneider. As the team goes, so goes Schneider’s job security.

So, when the franchise makes its next move, fans will know where the GM’s head it at. Will he go with a bridge to the past and bring back former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn? Will he chart his own course with a young up-and-comer like Frank Smith or Ejiro Evero? Or will he take a big swing with Mike Vrabel or Jim Harbaugh?

The answer will ultimately define the legacy of John Schneider as the man in charge.