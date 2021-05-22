Former NFL Receiver Predicts ‘Historic’ Season for Seahawks Offense

The Seattle Seahawks offense had several standout moments during the 2020 season, a list that includes Tyler Lockett breaking the franchise record with 100 receptions. However, a former NFL receiver believes that this mark is only setting the stage for even more production. Michael Bumpus predicts another historic season for this offense.

The former Seahawks player made the comments during a Friday appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle’s Danny and Gallant. He explained that Russell Wilson could break the franchise touchdown passes record again but that it is less likely due to the change in offensive coordinator. Shane Waldron, the former passing game coordinator for the Rams, is now running the offense, and he could rely on a shorter, reception-heavy passing attack.

“Naturally I want to say the touchdown passes (record),” Bumpus explained, per ESPN Seattle. “But I think on offense, Russell isn’t going to be throwing the ball 40 yards down the field like he used to. That leads me to believe that the receptions and the yards might go first.”

“They’re going to go spread more than the Seahawks have gone spread,” Bumpus added. “First down, Shane will like to go spread and put some pressure on this defense.”

Film Study Sets the Stage for Multiple 100-Reception Seasons

One of Bumpus’ biggest takeaways from his film study is that the Rams relied on three-receiver sets during Waldron’s time with the team. For example, the 2018 team used a lineup that featured Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp, and Robert Woods at the same time. The talented trio of wideouts helped the team have the eighth-best passing attack in the league while both Cooks and Woods topped 80 receptions.

Given the talent at quarterback and receiver, Bumpus believes that the 2021 Seahawks will easily break the franchise record for receptions. He actually expressed the opinion that both Metcalf and Lockett will reach the century mark.

“I’m looking at these concepts and they’re designed to get the ball out of Russell’s hands faster,” Bumpus said. “…I look at these concepts and the receptions record is going to get broken again. It’s going to get broken again.” Bumpus explained that the offensive scheme would help get the ball out of Wilson’s hands quickly and into the arms of his playmakers.

The Seattle Seahawks Have One of the Fastest Receiving Corps

Pete Carroll already had two talented wideouts at his disposal in Lockett and DK Metcalf, but he and general manager John Schneider added another during the 2021 NFL Draft after the departure of David Moore. The team selected Western Michigan’s D’Wayne Eskridge with the 56th overall pick, adding even more speed to the offense.

Eskridge has 4.38-second speed on the 40-yard dash, and he is a crisp route-runner. If he can build chemistry early with Wilson, he will have the opportunity to become a lethal option in the passing attack, especially if the top defensive backs focus on Metcalf and Lockett.

“[Tight end] Gerald Everett is going to get his 45-50 [receptions], and then I look at Eskridge and he’s going to get his 35,” Bumpus added. “…[Eskridge] is going to be that third or sometimes fourth option because of Gerald Everett. I don’t see him getting over 35 or 40 receptions. He’s going to have a David Moore year in his first year at least.”

Bumpus has bold predictions for this offense, but the Seahawks fans won’t have the opportunity to see it in action until Aug. 14. The team kicks off the preseason by visiting the Raiders, and then they will host the Broncos and Chargers. The top offensive players may not be on the field for long during the exhibition matches, but they will provide early glimpses at what could be a historic unit.

