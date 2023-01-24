Ex-Seahawks QB Lands With New Team, Signs with NFC Rival

A former Seattle Seahawks quarterback is moving on to a new team.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC, former Seahawks quarterback Jacob Eason is signing with the Carolina Panthers. The former fourth-round draft pick is signing a reserve-futures deal with the Panthers.

#Panthers signed Jacob Eason to reserve-future deal — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 24, 2023

Why Panthers Are Bringing Back Jacob Eason

The 25-year-old Eason actually appeared in a game for the Panthers during the 2022 season, appearing in a Week 6 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. Eason came in relief for P.J. Walker, going 3-for-5 for 59 yards and an interception.

After spending the first half of the season navigating between the Panthers’ practice squad and active roster, Eason was released in early November. He then latched on with the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad before he was released again in early January.

The former University of Georgia and University of Washington quarterback spent the last half of the 2021 season as a backup quarterback for the Seahawks. He was claimed off of waivers after being released by the Indianapolis Colts — the team who drafted him. Eason initially won the Colts’ backup quarterback job behind Carson Wentz prior to being waived.

Over the course of his first three seasons, Eason has career statistics of 84 passing yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions in two career games.

Given the Panthers’ uncertainty at the quarterback position, this isn’t a surprising signing. Sam Darnold — who served as the team’s starting quarterback at the end of the season — will be a free agent and there’s no guarantee he’ll be re-signed.

Furthermore, Walker is also a free agent after starting five games during the 2022 season.

Considering Eason has experience in the Panthers’ system and organization combined with Carolina featuring just one other quarterback — Matt Corral — under contract for next season, there’s a decent chance Eason is on the roster or practice squad for next season.

Richard Sherman Opens up on Geno Smith’s New Contract

The biggest storyline entering the offseason for the Seahawks is none other than Geno Smith’s new contract.

The 2022 Pro Bowler will enter free agency after a breakthrough campaign. However, there are major question marks as to what Smith’s value actually is.

The 32-year-old quarterback just completed his first winning season as a starter, helping lead the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and a surprise playoff appearance. While Spotrac projects the veteran quarterback’s value to be $39.3 million per year — that would make him the ninth-highest paid quarterback in the league — there are skeptics out there, considering Smith’s lack of resume.

Richard Sherman — who is best known for his Seahawks tenure from 2011 until 2017 — chimed in on the matter, arguing that Smith is definitely worth more than $30 million per year.

“TOP QB money will soon be 55m,” said Sherman. “@GenoSmith3 getting less that 30m after a probowl year would be a travesty. I see alot about ‘team friendly’ deals and that would make sense if he wasnt a FA. Has to work for both sides and hopefully both are reasonable.”

Sherman isn’t wrong. If Smith’s next contract sees him earn less than $30 million a season, he would merely rank as the 12th-highest paid quarterback in the league — and that’s before new contracts are signed in the 2023 offseason.

Considering the Seahawks will probably lean on a short-term deal with Smith given his age and lack of proven history, signing the veteran quarterback to more than $30 million per season is almost a certainty. Furthermore, it proves to be beneficial for both sides.