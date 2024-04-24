Seahawks Predicted to Land 20-TD QB With ‘Strongest Arm’

The Seattle Seahawks could be an ideal landing spot for a quarterback with a big arm.

As predicted by Fox Sports draft expert Rob Rang, he projects the Seahawks to select Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III with their fourth-round pick at No. 118.

“If the Seahawks are willing to invest a draft pick in a developmental quarterback this year, Milton would seem like the perfect blend of upside and value at this point in the draft,” writes Rang.

Why Seahawks Need a ‘Developmental’ Quarterback

Rang’s argument is simple as the Seahawks only possess two quarterbacks on it roster — Geno Smith and Sam Howell — at the current moment. Seattle’s need for a developmental quarterback — or training camp arm — is obviously real and Milton could fill that void.

The 24-year-old quarterback is one of the most impressive prospects in the 2024 NFL draft. Although he’s not considered one of the top-tier prospects, Milton is perhaps the most visually impressive. Not only does he possess ridiculous size and 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds, he has the strongest arm in this draft class.

“And at a chiseled 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds, Milton certainly looks the part of an NFL quarterback, boasting arguably the strongest arm of this class,” says Rang. “He’d be drafted as a clear No. 3 developmental quarterback but one with starter upside, as well as the size and athleticism to potentially provide the Seahawks with a Wildcat or Tush-Push wrinkle on offense or simply on the scout team to prepare the defense for opponents with mobile quarterbacks.”

Milton actually physically proved that he does indeed have the strongest arm of this year’s prospects at the NFL Combine. As noted by Jacob Camenker of The Sporting News, Milton registered the fastest and longest throw at the Combine.

Joe Milton Lacks Experience Despite 6 Years in College

With all of that said, Milton is considered a projected Day 3 pick for a number of reasons. Not only is Milton 24 years old — older than most prospects — he lacks experience. Unlike other six-year quarterbacks who start a record number of games, Milton started a total of 18 games during his collegiate career. He spent just one full season as a starting quarterback.

During his lone season as the Volunteers’ starter, Milton led Tennessee to an 8-4 record to go along with 20 passing and six rushing touchdowns against just five interceptions.

Outside of his lack of experience, Milton’s overly strong arm can be a disadvantage on throws near the line of scrimmage.

Via Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen: