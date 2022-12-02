Seahawks Linked to Former Highly Touted Defender

The Seattle Seahawks are looking for some depth.

As reported by Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times on Tuesday, November 29, Seattle worked out safety Steven Parker earlier this week. The 26-year-old safety has 31 games of experience with four starts in stints with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins.

“Parker a safety who has played in 31 NFL games with 4 starts with Giants in 2019,” said Condotta. “Makes sense they might be looking for some safety depth to add to practice squad.”

Parker initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound safety has 34 career tackles to go along with two interceptions. Parker saw his most playing time as a member of the Dolphins, playing 14 games to go along with four starts.

The University of Oklahoma alum was a two-time Second Team All-Big 12 selection during his collegiate career.

Why Seahawks Are Looking at Safeties

The workout makes sense given that Seattle’s starting safety, Ryan Neal, is dealing with an elbow injury. Neal suffered the injury during the team’s most recent loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

As reported by Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Neal is expected to play in the Seahawks’ upcoming game versus the Los Angeles Rams.

“Ryan Neal was in the walk-thru and is healthier than they expected at this point, Pete carroll says,” said Dugar on Wednesday, November 30. “Won’t practice today but Pete making it sound like Ryan trending toward playing Sunday.”

Seahawks Add Safety Johnathan Abram From Waivers

While the Seahawks could still very well add Neal to the practice squad, they have since made a move at the safety position, claiming former first-round draft pick Johnathan Abram off of waivers from the Green Bay Packers.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN:

“With their run defense struggling and starting safety Ryan Neal hurting, the Seattle Seahawks claimed 2019 first-round pick Johnathan Abram off waivers from the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, sources confirmed to ESPN,” says Henderson.

Abram is joining his third team in less than three weeks after he was initially waived by the Las Vegas Raiders in early November. The 26-year-old made 34 starts across four seasons with the Raiders, posting 116 tackles during the 2021 season. However, he failed to live up to his first-round billing, consistently ranking as one of the lower-tier safeties in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

According to PFF, Abram has posted a 49.5 defensive grade this season. That number ranks among the bottom 11 of all safeties with at least 100 defensive snaps.

Abram appeared in two games since he was claimed off waivers by Green Bay. He played mostly on special teams, with 28 of his 29 snaps on special teams.

The Seahawks’ move for a strong safety comes shortly after Seattle allowed 229 rushing yards to the Raiders’ Josh Jacobs.

“Jacobs ran for 229 yards, the most Seattle has ever allowed to a single player,” said Henderson. “That came on the heels of the Seahawks also struggling against the run in their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, before their bye.”

While Neal will remain the starter, don’t be surprised if Seattle activates Abram as early as Week 13 as they attempt to slow down the opposing team’s running game.