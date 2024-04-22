Seahawks Predicted to Add 27-TD ‘Dual-Threat’ QB to Roster

The Seattle Seahawks could have room for one more quarterback on its roster.

As predicted by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler as part of his seven-round mock draft, he projects the Seahawks to select Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis with the 192nd pick in the sixth round of the draft.

Brugler projects the former Heisman Trophy runner-up as a potential No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback in the NFL.

“Travis is a tough, bursty athlete with elusive scrambling skills and fearless decision-making,” writes Brugler. “Though he showed improvements each season as a passer, his inconsistencies with placement and processing pop up on ev ery tape. Overall, Travis is a competitive and creative dual-threat quarterback, but the sporadic elements to his game and average size/arm limit his NFL upside. He projects as a No. 2 or 3 option best-suited for a rhythm offense.”

Jordan Travis Was Highly Accomplished QB With Seminoles

Travis is a highly-accomplished quarterback, having started 39 games during his collegiate career. His most notable moments came over the past two seasons, posting career highs across the board during the 2022 season with 24 touchdown passes and 3,214 passing yards and a 160.1 passer rating.

During the 2023 season, Travis posted 20 passing touchdowns to go along with seven rushing touchdowns. He also led the Seminoles to an 11-0 record and within striking distance of clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, the 23-year-old suffered a devastating season-ending leg injury prior to the end of the regular season.

As Travis looks to return to form following a bad injury, he should be fully cleared by this month, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport last month.

“Florida St QB and draft prospect Jordan Travis, whose season ended with an ankle injury, was told by doctors during a recent checkup that he should be fully cleared by April, according to his agent @djackson_legacy,” wrote Rapoport on March 7. “In time for spring work.”

Why Seahawks Could Select Jordan Travis in Draft

The idea of Seattle selecting Travis with one of their last picks is actually not a bad idea. It’s a low-risk, high-reward option. As things currently stand, the Seahawks have two quarterbacks on its roster in veterans Geno Smith and Sam Howell. Smith projects as the starter entering the season; however, it’s worth noting that it took awhile before new head coach Mike Macdonald finally committed to Smith as the team’s starter.

As recently as early March, Macdonald refused to commit to Smith as the starter for the 2024 season. However, his tune changed later that month.

Considering Smith is a holdover from the previous regime — the Pete Carroll era — and when factoring in that he failed to lead Seattle to the playoffs last season, it’s clear that his hold on the starting job is not very strong. The Seahawks acquired Howell — the former Washington Commanders starting QB — in exchange for 2024 draft picks.

With Smith having one year left on his contract after this season at a dead cap hit of just $13.5 million, he could very well be looking at his final season in Seattle. That opens up the door for a potential new franchise quarterback.

While Travis may be seen as a developmental quarterback at this stage, there is always the possibility he could develop into something more. Spending a late-round draft pick on Travis — or another quarterback in the draft — is something the Seahawks could very well make into a reality.