Ex-Seahawks Pro Bowler Pushing For Return to Seattle

A former member of the Seattle Seahawks‘ “Legion of Boon” defense is pushing for a return to Seattle.

K.J. Wright — who remains a free agent following offseason team activities — is best known for his 10-season tenure with the Seahawks from 2011 until 2020. The 32-year-old spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he’s making it clear he only wants to return to Seattle to continue his playing career.

During an interview on Tuesday, June 30 on the “I Am Athlete Tonight” show on SiriusXM, the former Pro Bowl linebacker said if ever plays again, it’ll be in Seattle.

Via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times:

“I mean, I love ball,’’ Wright said. “But I’m not willing to pick up and leave my family like I did last year. Because my family had to stay back. They didn’t come with me to Vegas. I’m not doing that again. And so I think it’s pretty well known where I stand at, how I want to end my career, going into my 12th season. If it’s not in Seattle, then I’ll be all good.”

Wright Previously Pushed for Seahawks to Sign Him

Wright had previously hinted at his interest in a return to Seattle back in May. Head coach Pete Carroll later on revealed that he had discussed bringing Wright back in the future. However, Carroll wouldn’t commit to signing Wright to a return in a football role.

“I love KJ,” Carroll said, per Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I’ve already talked to him about stuff for the future and all that. I did hear that he talked about playing, and we’ve already talked about that.”

Wright immediately emerged as the starting middle linebacker for the Seahawks during his rookie season in 2011. He would go on to start for the next nine seasons in Seattle, missing just 16 games during his time with the Seahawks. Wright was also a key member of Seattle’s “Legion of Boon” defense, racking up 80 tackles during the 2013 season as Seattle won Super Bowl XLVIII.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Why the Seahawks Won’t Sign Wright Before Season

At the current moment, the Seahawks are equipped with depth at the linebacker position. Cody Barton and Jordyn Brooks project as the starting inside linebackers, while Seattle signed Uchenna Nwosu and drafted Boye Mafe and Tyreke Smith.

Although Seattle’s starting linebacker spots are currently filled, Wright continues to press for an eventual return to the Seahawks. The veteran linebacker hopes to finish his career in Seattle.

“It’ll hurt,’’ Wright said. “I know that walking away from the game will be, you know, that that’s hard to do, but they know where I stand. They know where I stand. But I love my family more than I love football. So I’m not willing to just up and go to a team midseason for five months. I got three kids and I love them way more than just up and leaving them to play some ball. So we’ll see. Seattle knows my heart. It only makes sense for me to go back, and so we’ll see what they end up doing.”

If Wright remains unsigned heading into the season and one of the Seahawks’ key linebackers suffer an injury, the possibility of a reunion definitely opens up.