Seahawks Projected to Sign 3-Time Pro Bowl TE to 2-Year Deal

The Seattle Seahawks could target another weapon for Russell Wilson.

As the Seahawks look to continue the Russell Wilson era heading into the 2022 season, finding a reliable safety blanket at tight end can only help Seattle. According to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, he expects the Seahawks to sign three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to a two-year, $18 million contract.

“Gerald Everett was a fine outlet for Russell Wilson in 2021, but Ertz proved — right in front of Seattle’s eyes in the NFC West — that he’s still a top-10 starter when healthy,” says Benjamin. “Ertz moves farther west for one last run with an elite QB.”

How Ertz Benefits Seahawks

The 31-year-old Ertz was traded by the Philadelphia Eagles to the Arizona Cardinals midway through the 2021 season. After conceding playing time and production to Dallas Goedert, Ertz proved he still had plenty left in the tank. In 11 games with the Cardinals, Ertz posted 56 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns.

Although it’s clear Ertz isn’t the three-time Pro Bowler he was between 2017 and 2019, he remains a top-tier starting tight end. The nine-year veteran posted a 69.4 receiving grade in 2021 (according to Pro Football Focus), 16th among all tight ends.

That’s a clear upgrade over the Seahawks’ own starter at tight end in Gerald Everett. Everett posted just 48 receptions for 478 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

Benjamin also mentions how Ertz’s younger counterparts — the 25-year-old Dalton Schultz and the 26-year-old Mike Gesicki — will command bigger contracts in free agency. That will ultimately lessen Ertz’s value in free agency, with his estimated annual value being anywhere from $7-to-$10 million.

“The longtime Eagles star isn’t scaring anyone with his speed these days, but he also won’t command nearly as much as younger counterparts Dalton Schultz and Mike Gesicki,” says Benjamin. “More than that, Ertz remains ultra-reliable over the middle and in the red zone. You’re still talking about a top-10 starter at an important pass-catching position.”

The Seahawks have other positions of concern. They should look to upgrade at running back, especially considering their starting running back — Chris Carson — missed all but four games due to injury. They’ll also have to look to upgrade the defensive backfield after ranking 31st in passing yards allowed.

But upgrading at tight end — especially given the Seahawks are lacking in receiving options outside of their dynamic receiving duo in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett — could be the key that lifts Seattle back into playoff contention.

Despite going 7-10 during the 2021 season, make no mistake about it, the Seahawks are aiming to contend in the 2022 season.

Carroll: ‘We’re Trying to Win Right Now’

Seattle missed the postseason for just the second time during the Wilson/Pete Carroll era last year. While many pinpoint Wilson’s slight decline in performance as a reason for the Seahawks’ struggles, they also dealt with a revolving door at running back — four different players started at running back — and one of the worst pass defenses in the league.

Despite the Seahawks’ lackluster 2021 season, Carroll stresses what the team’s objective is despite a “hard” season.

Via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times:

“It was hard,” he said of the 2021 season. “It was really hard, but it also creates this excitement about like, ‘OK, we know how to do it. We’ve been here before. We’re going to do it again.’”

“We’re trying to win right now,” Carroll said. “But it’s always about making sure that we’re making the right steps and the proper steps to move. We have to think as we draft guys, and as we sign guys out of free agency, there’s always the immediate urgency, yeah. But we have to have the mentality for the long haul also.”

Signing the right players in free agency and drafting young guys who can step in and make an immediate impact will dictate whether or not the Seahawks can contend in the toughest division in all of football.