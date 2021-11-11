Seahawks Provide Major Update About Dee Eskridge

The Seattle Seahawks are back in action for Week 10 with a game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge could make his return to the field and have an opportunity to contribute, according to multiple updates from Pete Carroll.

The head coach first told reporters on Monday, November 8, that he couldn’t say if Eskridge would suit up against the Packers after returning to practice. He specifically mentioned Eskridge’s extended time away from the field as a potential reason.

“These guys have been out a while; they’ve been working out hard, but they deserve some chance to get reacclimated to football, and I can’t tell you—particularly with the new guy, he has not played very much with us, so let’s see,” Carroll said during his November 8 presser.

The situation changed, however, on Wednesday, November 10. According to the Seahawks website, Carroll met with media members and said that Eskridge is “ready to go full speed. He went Monday, he looks good today to get going.”

According to ESPN, the Seahawks officially designated Eskridge to return to practice from Injured Reserve on November 8. However, the team will have to add him to the active roster by Saturday, November 13, at the latest to make him eligible for the game against the Seahawks.

Eskridge Has Missed Seven Games of His Rookie Season

A second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Eskridge made his Seahawks debut during the season-opening victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He tallied two rushing attempts for 22 yards and caught one pass for six yards, but he left the game early due to injury.

Eskridge remained on the ground after a nine-yard run during the fourth quarter. He took a hit to the head from a Colts defender, which sent him to the blue medical tent. The team ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a concussion, and he ultimately missed the next seven games of the schedule.

Eskridge remained away from the team while dealing with the effects of the concussion, which led to the team placing him on Injured Reserve on October 7 and elevating Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad. The rookie remained on IR until November 8 when the team designated him to return to practice. Now he will have an opportunity to see the field once again, joining Russell Wilson as players to potentially suit up against the Packers after a stint on IR.

The Seahawks Designated Chris Carson To Return

Eskridge and Wilson are not the only members of the offense that could make a return against the Packers. Running back Chris Carson could also join them, but he will first have to avoid any setbacks during the week.

Carroll told reporters on November 8 that Carson would return to practice by Wednesday after he missed four games due to a neck injury. The running back met this timeline as he suited up and hit the field with his teammates. The Seahawks also designated Carson to return from Injured Reserve to practice, kicking off a 21-day period in which the team must decide whether to activate him or shut him down for the rest of the year.

“He’s got to make it through the week of work and like we always talk about, it’s a one-day-at-a-time thing,” Carroll said, transcription courtesy of the Seahawks website. “He’ll get banged around a little bit tomorrow, but just see how he responds to it. It’s pretty important to get a good bead on this one. He’ll feel good physically running around and all that because he’s in great shape and he’s been working really hard, so it’s just how he responds — same old thing — and how his body reacts to the workload.”

There is no guarantee that Carson or Eskridge will hit land on the active roster ahead of the game against the Packers. However, their respective returns to practice make this outcome more likely as the Seahawks aim to rebound from a 3-5 start to the season.

