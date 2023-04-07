Seahawks Free Agent Signs With Jets After Career Year: Report

Another free agent of the Seattle Seahawks has found a new home.

As reported by ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the New York Jets are signing defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson. Jefferson appeared in 17 games — three starts — with the Seahawks last season during his second stint with the organization.

“Jets finally address DT need, signing former Seahawk Quinton Jefferson, team announces,” reported Cimini on Thursday, April 6.

Quinton Jefferson Explains Why He’s Signing With Jets

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson spoke to Jefferson shortly after his signing. The veteran defensive tackle explained why he signed with the Jets, citing the potential of the front seven of New York’s defense and the likely addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“It is a great opportunity to showcase my skillset and to get back into a defense that has an attacking front,” said Jefferson. “I think the sky is the limit with that group. I think we are about to take over the division. Then when you add in Aaron Rodgers and that type of offense with him leading it, you already know that that is a defensive dream.”

Jefferson recorded a personal-best 5.5 sacks last season despite appearing in only 49% of the defensive snaps. The 30-year-old Jefferson also contributed a career-best six tackles for loss, 29 tackles and 13 quarterback hits. As Pro Football Focus notes, Jefferson posted 42 quarterback pressures with a career-high 30 hurries despite playing a reserve role.

The 6-foot-4, 291-pound Jefferson initially entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft choice of the Seahawks back in 2016. After playing a minor reserve role during his first two seasons — he appeared in just nine games — Jefferson eventually emerged as a full-time starter over the next two seasons for Seattle.

Jefferson started 24 of his 30 appearances during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, posting 6.5 combined sacks with 51 tackles and 25 quarterback hits.

According to PFF, Jefferson posted a 61.3 defensive grade during the 2018 season and a career-high 72.5 defensive grade during the 2019 season. Among defensive tackles with at least 500 snaps, Jefferson ranked 22nd among all players at his position.

The veteran defensive tackle has also had stints with the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. Over the course of his seven seasons in the league, Jefferson has posted 158 tackles and 20.5 sacks in 89 games and 48 starts.

Jefferson’s departure marks the latest Seahawks free agent to sign with another team. Former first-round draft pick L.J. Collier signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, while safeties Ryan Neal and Johnathan Abram signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, key players from last season such as defensive tackles Shelby Harris, Poona Ford and Al Woods remain free agents.

Bobby Wagner Wants to Finish Career With Seahawks

Bobby Wagner is back.

The Seahawks great signed a deal with Seattle on March 25 after a one-year hiatus from the team, playing last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite being 32 years of age, Wagner posted one of the best seasons of his career with 140 tackles and a career-high six sacks while starting all 17 games.

The eight-time Pro Bowler explained what it’s like to be back in Seattle after he was released by his longtime organization last year.

Via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times:

“Just being able to come back in the building, it’s cool,” Wagner said while speaking to reporters through a Zoom call on Wednesday, April 5. “Like I said, things didn’t end that great (when he was released on March 8, 2022), and you know I don’t live that far from the building. So I would drive by and not have too many nice things to say about the building until, you know, this happens (re-signing with the Seahawks). So it’s good to be back in this place.”

The veteran linebacker even went so far as to say that he hopes to end his career with the Seahawks when it’s all said and done.

“If I had my way, yes,” Wagner said of finishing his career in Seattle.