Seahawks Make QB Move Ahead of 49ers Game Amid Geno Smith’s Injury

The Seattle Seahawks just may be without Geno Smith for their Week 14 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers after all.

As the Seahawks prepare for a big divisional matchup with their top rivals in the 49ers, they’re elevating quarterback Sean Mannion — who was signed earlier in the week — from the practice squad to the active roster. The move comes with Smith being considered questionable due to a triceps and groin injury.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN:

“The Seahawks elevated QB Sean Mannion and LB Patrick O’Connell from their practice squad for tomorrow’s game vs. the 49ers, the team announced,” writes Henderson. “That’s with Geno Smith (groin) and Jordyn Brooks (ankle) listed as questionable.”

Why Sean Mannion is Being Elevated for 49ers Game

Smith — who has been dealing with a triceps injury since a Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams — has been able to play over the past two weeks despite dealing with the nagging injury. After struggling drastically in the Seahawks’ Week 12 loss to the Niners — he posted his third-lowest passer rating (70.0) and his second-lowest quarterback rating (15.7) of the season — he bounced back to have one of his better efforts of the season with a three-touchdown performance in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

However, as head coach Pete Carroll revealed during a media session on Friday, December 8, Smith is now also dealing with a groin injury.

“He just tweaked his groin a little bit yesterday, just kind of stumbled over somebody,” Carroll said of Smith’s latest injury.

Carroll refused to commit to the idea that Smith would start against the Niners.

“We’ll see,” Carroll said regarding Smith’s playing status against San Francisco. “We rested him today [during practice].”

As Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports, Smith will be a game-time decision for the Seahawks’ game against the Niners.

“Seahawks QB Geno Smith, listed as questionable (groin), is tracking to be a game-time decision Sunday vs the 49ers, sources tell @BleacherReport,” wrote Schultz on Saturday, December 9. “Smith has been very limited in practice throughout the week, but will try and play in what’s become a hugely important matchup for Seattle.”

Drew Lock Would Start at QB if Geno Smith Can’t Play

If Smith can’t play, backup Drew Lock would step in to start at quarterback. The fifth-year veteran has yet to start a game this season, but he has appeared in two games this season with Smith being injured. In fact, he completed a 51-yard pass in a 24-3 win over the New York Giants and holds season stats of 4-of-12 passing for 66 yards and one interception.

Lock previously served as the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos at the end of the 2019 season and during the entirety of the 2020 season. He holds career totals of 25 touchdowns against 21 interceptions for 4,806 passing yards and holds a career record of 8-13 in 21 starts.

Mannion would then become the immediate backup to Lock if Smith can’t play. The 31-year-old quarterback was previously a member of Seattle’s training camp roster prior to the start of the 2021 season and was a member of the team’s practice squad during the 2022 season.

Since entering the NFL in 2015, Mannion holds career stats of one touchdown and three interceptions on 571 passing yards in 14 appearances and three starts. Mannion has also had stints with both the Rams and Minnesota Vikings.