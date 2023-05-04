Seahawks Sign Wide Receiver With ‘Blazing’ Speed: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing in a notable wide receiver.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Seahawks signed a number of undrafted free agents, including former University of Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers. The 6-foot-5, 202-pound receiver is not only impressive due to his tall frame, he’s also notable due to his speed, running a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash.

In fact, CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso ranks Landers as the top undrafted free agent signing.

“Landers deserved to be drafted,” writes Trapasso. “Point blank. He’s nearly 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds. He rocked at Toledo in 2021 after transferring from Georgia — where he initially made the team as a three-star recruit — then led Arkansas in receiving yards this past season. Oh, and did I mention Landers ran 4.37 with a 10-foot-10 inch broad jump at the combine? 37-inch vertical, too. Landers has impressive wiggle to combat press at the line, and is a creative gazelle with awesome vision after the catch. He’s going to make noise in the summer at Seahawks camp and the preseason.”

Why the Seahawks Signed a Steal in Matt Landers

Landers’ measurements are obviously off the charts. Furthermore, he produced despite playing in a run-heavy attack at Arkansas, posting 47 catches for 901 yards (19.2 yards per reception) and eight touchdowns during the 2022 season. Landers ranked third in yards per reception and touchdowns and ranked sixth in receptions in the SEC last season.

As Wade Perry of On3 writes, Landers’ 40-yard dash time was the third-fastest of all the receivers in this year’s draft.

“He recently impressed scouts at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, when he ran a blazing 4.37 40-yard dash time,” writes Perry. “His 40-time was the third fastest time out of all of the receivers at this year’s combine.”

The 6-foot-5 receiver was expected to be selected during the 2023 NFL draft, with NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projecting Landers to be drafted in the fifth round.

“Landers spent his first four seasons at Georgia, managing just 12 total catches before having a solid 2021 season at Toledo and then a stronger 2022 campaign at Arkansas,” wrote Zierlein. “He’s still unrefined as a receiver, but his size, athleticism and potential as a ball-winner are noteworthy. He has legitimate build-up speed deep and his long strides help him separate. He’s a developmental prospect with upside and should hear his name called on Day 3 of the draft.”

Why Matt Landers Could Make Seahawks’ 53-Man Roster

The Seahawks could find a red zone and deep-threat specialty receiver in Landers. While the top of Seattle’s depth chart is obviously stacked with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and first-round draft pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the rest of the Seahawks’ wide receiver group is underwhelming.

Landers could find a spot behind the top three as Seattle’s other options are Dee Eskridge (seven catches for 58 yards in 2022), Dareke Young (two catches for 22 yards last season) and Cade Johnson (two catches for 21 yards last season).

It’s worth noting that outside of Metcalf, not a single one of those aforementioned receivers is over 6-foot-2. That definitely works to the advantage of the 6-foot-5 Landers.

Considering his blend of speed, size and athleticism, Landers could very well emerge as the best undrafted free agent signing by the end of the 2023 season.