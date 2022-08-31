Seahawks Sign Record-Setting Quarterback After Release

The Seattle Seahawks are signing a former decorated college football passer.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Seahawks are signing quarterback Sean Mannion to the practice squad. Mannion was cut by the Vikings during final roster cuts on Tuesday, August 30. Mannion also spent time with Seattle during the 2021 preseason before he was cut prior to the start of the season.

“The Seahawks are expected to sign veteran QB Sean Mannion to their practice squad, per source,” says Pelissero.

Mannion Set Records in College at Oregon State

The 30-year-old Mannion is a former third-round draft choice out of Oregon State who has spent the past seven seasons as a primary backup in notable situation. As a member of the Los Angeles Rams, Mannion was the backup quarterback to Jared Goff as they advanced to the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2018 season. More recently, he’s been the primary backup to Kirk Cousins with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings also released 2021 third-round draft pick Kellen Mond, who was supposed to take over the backup job as soon as last season. Mond’s and Mannion’s struggles during preseason and training camp led to Minnesota acquiring Las Vegas Raiders QB Nick Mullens via trade.

During the preseason, Mannion failed to throw a single touchdown pass while completing 27-of-43 passes (62.8 percent completion rate) for 265 yards for an 80.1 quarterback rating.

In seven seasons of play, Mannion has appeared in 14 games (with three starts), throwing for one touchdown against three interceptions for 571 yards and a 60.9 percent completion rate. Outside of his start against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 last season — he started due to Cousins testing positive for COVID-19 — two of his starts came in meaningless Week 17 situations with his teams already having locked in playoff spots.

Although Mannion has yet to show off his potential during his NFL career, he was one of college football’s best passers. The Oregon State alum started all four of his seasons as a member of the Beavers and set the Pac-12 single-season passing record with 4,662 passing yards in 2013. Mannion also set the conference record for all-time passing yardage (13,600).

With the Seahawks signing Mannion to the practice squad, that likely means Jacob Eason’s time with Seattle is over. The former fourth-round draft selection latched on with the Seahawks after being claimed off waivers midway through the 2021 season. Eason was a part of 53-man roster cuts on Tuesday, August 30.

Seahawks Make Notable Veteran Cuts

The Seahawks made a couple of notable moves of their own during 53-man roster cuts.

Two of the more notable veterans released were wide receiver Freddie Swain and safety Marquise Blair. Swain had served as the Seahawks’ No. 3 receiver last season — behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett — while Blair was a 2019 second-round draft pick of Seattle.

Via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler:

“Seahawks have released WR Freddie Swain, per source,” reported Fowler on Tuesday, August 30. “A key piece in last year’s offense with 25 catches and 343 yards is now available.”

“Seahawks releasing safety Marquise Blair, per source,” says Fowler. “Former second-round pick can play nickel corner or safety but got caught in a deep safety room in Seattle.”

Following Swain’s release, Seattle will likely lean on Dee Eskridge or veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin to fill the slot receiver role.