Seahawks Dubbed Top Trade Destination for 2-Time NFL TD Leader

The Seattle Seahawks could be an ideal destination for one of the top players in the NFL.

As proposed by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, the Seahawks should be considered a top landing spot for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. Benjamin brings up notable names that should be considered trade candidates heading into the 2023 NFL Draft and lists the Seahawks as a “logical” landing spot for Henry.

The CBS Sports writer explains why Henry is a trade candidate heading into April.

“Whenever he’s on the field, Henry carries Tennessee’s offense; to this day, no one matches his combo of size (6-3, 245), speed and experience at the position,” says Benjamin. “But he’s topped 300 carries in three of his last four seasons, suffering a serious injury in between. In other words, the wear and tear is there. The Titans are in a rebuilding phase, or at least should be, and can save $6.3M by dealing the big man, who’s entering a contract year.”

Derrick Henry Shopped in Trade Talks During Combine: Report

Henry’s name has been connected to trade rumors since the offseason began due to his $10.5 million base salary and $16.4 million salary cap hit, making him the second-highest paid running back in the league.

Per a report from Mike Silver of Bally Sports, Henry was being shopped in trade talks during the NFL Combine.

“According to my sources — all of them current general managers — Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins are among the players who’ve been shopped in recent days,” Silver wrote on March 5.

The 29-year-old running back is arguably the NFL’s best pure running back. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry is an absolute bowling ball known for running over defenders and his propensity to gain yards after contact.

Why Seahawks Will Likely Pass on Derrick Henry

The question is, would the Seahawks actually be interested in acquiring Henry?

Seattle isn’t exactly yearning for a franchise back after Kenneth Walker emerged as the guy during his rookie season last year. The 22-year-old ran for 1,050 yards on 4.6 yards per carry to go along with nine touchdowns despite starting only 11 games. The Seahawks feel so confident in Walker as the go-to running back that they allowed Penny — last season’s opening day starter — to walk in free agency for a mere $1.35 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

With that being said, Henry is in a whole different ballpark when it comes to be an impact runner compared to his much younger rival. Henry has a resume of accolades that outshines just about every back in the league, including an Offensive Player of the Year award, two All-Pro selections, three Pro Bowls, two rushing yard titles and two rushing touchdowns titles to cap it off.

But would the Seahawks really trade valuable draft assets — one would have to assume at least a second-round draft pick with another pick or two tacked on — for a highly-paid running back such as Henry? One has to factor in that Seattle is paying Walker only a small amount on his rookie contract, as he’s due to earn just $1.9 million in 2023 as the 36th-highest paid running back in the league.

As enticing as the idea is of acquiring arguably the best player at his position, it’s hard to envision Pete Carroll pursuing a highly-paid talent when the Seahawks already possess a franchise running back at a cheap rate.