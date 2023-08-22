Seahawks Urged to Cut Disappointing Playmaker for Promising Rookie

The Seattle Seahawks could finally move on from a former highly touted wide receiver.

As urged by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Seahawks “should” cut former second-round draft pick Dee Eskridge before the start of the 2023 season. The 26-year-old hasn’t come close to matching expectations after he was named a Second-Team All-American during his senior season at Western Michigan in 2020.

Despite the Seahawks lacking productive slot receivers during his first two seasons, Eskridge has failed to start a single game while producing just 17 receptions for 122 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Dee Eskridge Suspended for First Six Games of 2022 Season

As Knox notes, Eskridge is due to miss the first six games of the season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy and the Seahawks’ loaded depth at wide receiver — DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba — are the projected starters.

“He is also set to miss the first six games of the 2023 season following a suspension for violation of the league’s personal conduct policy,” writes Knox. “According to Gregg Bell of the News-Tribune, the Seahawks have ‘indicated Eskridge’s issue is a law-enforcement matter.’ The Western Michigan product doesn’t appear likely to contribute behind DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and he won’t be available for the full season anyway.”

Seahawks Could Cut Dee Eskridge for Jake Bobo

Outside of the fact that the Seahawks’ starting three wide receivers are set in stone, there’s a promising rookie who has emerged during training camp and the preseason for Seattle. Undrafted wide receiver Jake Bobo could be the next man up based upon his performance in the preseason. The former UCLA and Duke product has produced five receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Furthermore, Bobo brings a massive frame (6-foot-4) that could be utilized in the red zone. With the exception of Metcalf (also 6-foot-4), the Seahawks’ other top receivers are small or average in stature, with Smith-Njigba measuring in at six feet tall and Lockett and Eskridge measuring at 5-foot-10 or less.

“Parting with Eskridge would help make room for a player who has flashed more potential, like undrafted rookie Jake Bobo,” writes Knox. “In two preseason games, the former UCLA and Duke receiver has caught five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.”

Knox isn’t the first writer to suggest that the Seahawks move on from Eskridge. His lack of production and upcoming six-game suspension give little reason for the Seahawks to retain Eskridge — especially when factoring in that DeeJay Dallas is the team’s primary returner.

Lee Vowell of FanSided’s 12th Man Rising also suggests the Seahawks should move on from their third-year receiver.

“Dee Eskridge should have been a cut candidate anyway,” wrote Vowell on August 4. “He was Seattle second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft and he has been either awful while playing or injured for his entire career. By many accounts, Eskridge was having a great training camp, but he was also going to be no better on the depth chart than WR4.”

If Eskridge wasn’t due for a suspension, an argument could be made that Eskridge could stick around as a fifth or sixth receiver. Considering he won’t be able available for nearly the first half of the season, there’s little incentive for Seattle to retain him over other young receivers on the roster such as Bobo, Dareke Young and Matt Landers.