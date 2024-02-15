Seahawks Urged to Trade for Dynamic 24-Year-Old Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks should possibly consider adding a dual-threat quarterback.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, the Seahawks “should” considering trading for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Although the Seahawks currently have Geno Smith as their starting quarterback, they’ve barely been over .500 with him as the starter over the past two seasons, as Sobleski writes.

While the Seahawks may have to make a move to garner the assets necessary to pull off a trade for Fields, Sobleski says it’s something that they should consider.

“Clearly, the Seahawks don’t need to press the matter since they have an established starter (Smith),” writes Sobleski. “At the right price, every avenue should be considered. Seattle may consider trading down in the first and taking the extra assets acquired to finagle a deal for Fields. Currently, the Seahawks don’t own a second-round selection thanks to the Leonard Williams deal. Some work needs to be done, but the possibility should be explored. Fields could benefit greatly from having a wide receiver corps as talented as the Seahawks’.”

Why Justin Fields Could Be Traded by Bears

Fields is the hottest name being mentioned in trade rumors heading into the 2024 NFL draft. That would be because the Bears — who hold the top pick in the draft — could select USC QB Caleb Williams with the top pick and trade Fields. Or they can simply retain him and draft a wide receiver or offensive lineman to give him added support.

Nonetheless, there’s no guarantee Fields returns to the Bears despite his hot ending the 2023 season. Fields went 4-2 in his last six starts with seven touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with 316 rushing yards.

With that being said, Fields is due to earn $22 million in 2025 if the Bears pick up his fifth-year option. That’s not factoring in the hefty cost it’ll take to sign Fields to a new contract. According to Spotrac, Fields’ market value is $47.1 million per season across six years for a total of over $283.1 million. That would make Fields the sixth-highest paid quarterback in the league.

If that is the case, it makes more sense for the Bears to move Fields and draft a much cheaper successor in Williams rather than bring the dynamic 24-year-old back for a fourth season.

Why Seahawks Could Make Trade for Justin Fields

Smith has been solid during his two seasons as starter since Russell Wilson was traded. He led Seattle to a surprise playoff appearance during the 2022 season and was close to leading them to a second consecutive playoff bid. However, Smith did regress from a statistical standpoint — 2o touchdowns and 92.1 passer rating in 2023 compared to 30 touchdowns and 100.9 passer rating in 2022 — and with Mike Macdonald as the new head coach, he may be inclined to move in a different direction at quarterback.

It could also make sense to release Smith — who has two years left on his deal — and save $13.2 million in the process. If the Seahawks retain Smith, Seattle would be on the hook for the $22.5 million he’s due in 2024.

If the Seahawks want to make a major splash, they could work on a move for Fields. It would obviously require parting with draft capital, but if Seattle feels Fields can bring them to the next level with the receiving talent they already have — DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon-Smith Njigba — then it’s a move they could very well make.