Former Seahawks Standout WR Dies at Age 52: Report

Just hours before the Seattle Seahawks kicked off their preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, August 10, news broke that the team’s former wide receiver Sean Dawkins, a starter during the 1999 and 2000 NFL seasons, had died, as confirmed by SF Gate. He was 52.

A cause of death was not immediately revealed for the former No. 16 overall pick from the 1993 NFL Draft, who spent the first five seasons of his professional career with the Indianapolis Colts and a year with the New Orleans Saints before signing with the Seahawks.

The UC Berkley alum was inducted into the Golden Bears Hall of Fame, as the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder was one of the best receivers in the college’s history. He helped the Golden Bears to two bowl wins, and during the 1992 season, led the NCAA in receiving touchdowns with 14 touchdowns, a school record that still stands today.

He finished his three-year collegiate career with 120 receptions for 2,028 yards and 30 touchdowns. During Dawkins’ tenure with the Seahawks, catching passes from then-quarterback Jon Kitna, he had the best season of his nine-year NFL career. In 1999, the former All-American helped Seattle win the AFC West by recording a career-high 58 receptions for 992 yards and seven touchdowns.

Dawkins spent his final season in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished his NFL career with 445 receptions for 6,291 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Sean Dawkins Took a Pay Cut to Return to Seattle for a Second Season



After Dawkins’ breakout year with Seahawks, it came as a huge surprise when Seattle let him go as a cost-saving measure. However, Dawkins told Channel 5 that six weeks later, he got a call from then-head coach Mike Holmgren saying the Seahawks wanted him back.

“I was happy that he wanted me back,” Dawkins said in August 2000. “It felt like he was still trying. That made me happy, that he wanted me back. Stuff like that goes a long way with me.”

The outlet reported, “Dawkins was originally scheduled to make about $1.9 million this season, but the team asked him to take a pay cut to create more money under the league salary cap. He turned down an offer that would have paid him $1.5 million and then tested the free agent market. There were offers from as many as seven other teams, but nothing in the $2 million-per-season range Dawkins and agent Angelo Wright were seeking.”

Dawkins was having a rough go of it personally, as his mother died the year prior and he recently got a DUI. “I was kind of confused because I really didn’t want to leave in the first place,” Dawkins said.

“Coach Holmgren was talking to me, getting in my ear, messing with my mind. It was like, I didn’t even feel like going somewhere else and going through all the crap: learning a new offense, learning to be around different players. I would rather just come back here, play a good season and then try to come back here again with a longer contract.”

“I learned something about the business a long time ago -way before I got to Seattle,” Dawkins continued. “This business is hard; it’s cruel, it’s unloving, all that. You’ve just got to do it. You can’t take it to heart.”

Heartfelt Condolences Filled Social Media Following Sean Dawkins’ Death

RIP former Seahawks WR Sean Dawkins 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/pyPcce6Rjx — Kris (@HuskiesFan19) August 11, 2023

Colts owner Jim Irsay, who was general manager of the team when Dawkins was drafted in the first round, paid tribute to his former player on X, formerly known as Twitter. Irsay tweeted,

“Rest in peace, Sean Dawkins. I am shocked and saddened. My prayers and condolences to Sean’s family,” Irsay wrote.

The number one thing I saw and truly admired competing against this stud was that if you want to earn respect you do it with your actions not your words. Called home so early, he was a special one. God bless his family.🙏💔 RIP Sean Dawkins pic.twitter.com/nJ35JLf6eM — Ryan Hancock✌ (@rhancoug17) August 10, 2023

Former NFL defensive back Derwin L. Gray, who played with Dawkins during his time with the Colts tweeted, “Another one of my teammates, Sean Dawkins has passed away at age 52. Sean and I were in the Colts 1993 Draft Class. He was one of the first big WR in the NFL at 6’5, 220. He was elegant, such a marvelous football player. Tough day 🙏🏿.”

The Athletic‘s Mike Sando tweeted, “RIP Sean Dawkins. Enjoyed covering him in ’99-00. Losing Sean and his former agent, Angelo Wright, in a couple year period, and at young ages … so sad.”