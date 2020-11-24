Seahawks Sign Ex-49ers Corner & Former All-Big 12 Team Member

The Seattle Seahawks added depth at center by signing Brad Lundblade as Ethan Pocic continues to recover from an injury. Seattle also signed cornerback DeMarkus Acy who the 49ers released in training camp. The former Missouri standout also spent time on the Seahawks practice squad and is back with the team.

While Pete Carroll indicated Pocic is expected to play against the Eagles in Week 12, the addition of Lundblade gives the team more depth at the position. Backup center Kyle Fuller is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and the Seahawks traded B.J. Finney as part of the Carlos Dunlap trade. The Seahawks turned to guard Damien Lewis to make his first career start at center against the Cardinals.

“He was so comfortable with it on the practice field, breaking the huddle, making the calls,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “I couldn’t believe that he could do that in one day’s time. He’d been snapping the football all year, last week was his first real go-around because of the necessity when we were banged up, and then this week he has to start. There was a number of things, but all in all he played a great football game under the circumstances, and it shows the versatility that he has and really the great mind he has as a ball player. He handled it … It does give us the flexibility to go down the road knowing that we’ve got a first-class guy to put in the spot, because he’s physically capable of playing center.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

Acy Made NFL.com’s Top Undrafted Players List

Acy was ranked No. 5 on NFL.com’s Gil Brandt’s list of top undrafted cornerbacks. At 6’2″ and 195 pounds, Acy fits the profile of the big corners that Carroll has utilized in the Seahawks defense. The Draft Network’s Jonah Tuls broke down Acy’s prospects heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

“At 6-foot-2, he passes the eye test as the prototypical NFL press-man CB,” Tuls explained. “His play strength and length at the line of scrimmage makes life difficult for receivers to get a clean release; Acy also has the speed to stay on top of vertical routes, stride for stride. The problem he often runs into is his lack of hip fluidity and lateral movement skills. Acy’s game is much more suited at the line of scrimmage or in zone coverage, as opposed to off man. He is a height-weight-speed specimen with good linear athleticism and ball skills, and if drafted by the right team, he has productive starter potential.”

Both Quinton Dunbar and Shaquill Griffin have been sidelined with injuries. The Seahawks are expecting Griffin back in Week 12, but Dunbar was recently placed on injured reserve. Acy gives the team a bit more depth at cornerback, and we saw the Seahawks have success earlier this season with a similar move by claiming D.J. Reed who has recently become a significant contributor.

Lundblade Has Spent Time With the Bengals, Jets, Panthers & Seahawks

Lundblade is already well-traveled in his young NFL career with previous stints with the Bengals, Jets, Panthers and Seahawks. According to Sports Illustrated, Lundblade was a three-year starter at Oklahoma State and made the All-Big 12 team in his senior season. Over the offseason, Lundblade reflected on his NFL experience.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Lundbalde told Sports Illustrated. “I spent my whole first season with the Cincinnati Bengals and then was with them in training camp last year and they released me at the end of camp. I signed with the Carolina Panthers and was there until week 14 and got released and then spent the rest of the season with the New York Jets.”

READ NEXT: Seahawks Trade Offer Turned Down by Texans: Report